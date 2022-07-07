The oversubscribed first close of Series B funding was led by Cathay Health, joined by Credit Mutuel Innovation, Kurma Partners and BNP Paribas Développement.

Funds will accelerate the execution of the Company's product development towards a new standard of care for knee replacement interventions.

Ganymed Robotics, a developer of computer vision software and robotics technologies for orthopedic surgeons, announced it has raised €21 million in the oversubscribed first close of its Series B funding. The round was led by Cathay Health, with participation of Credit Mutuel Innovation, Kurma Partners, BNP Paribas Développement and internationally renowned surgeons.

The funding will be used to:

Support Ganymed's expansion in France and in the United States;

- Finalize the industrial development of its surgical robotic assistant for knee arthroplasty (TKA);

- Accelerate regulatory and marketing developments across geographies;

- Diversify the innovation product pipeline.

Since inception in 2018, Ganymed Robotics has experienced a rapid growth. In collaboration with world-class clinicians, it has validated its proprietary algorithms and collected unique in vivo data via a 100-patient observational study, successfully completed functional prototype tests, initiated industrialization of its first device dedicated to TKA through strategic partnerships with manufacturers and secured a robust patent portfolio.

"The support of this high-profile group of investors, specialized in innovation and healthcare is a strong endorsement of the work accomplished and of our vision for the future of orthopedic surgery. We are eager to enter this new phase of growth," says Sophie Cahen, co-founder and CEO of Ganymed Robotics. "With our unique robot-with-eyes platform, we are committed to providing all surgeons and care centers, large and small, with an easy-to-use and cost-effective solution that will radically improve patient outcome, surgeon experience and overall efficiency of joint replacement interventions."

Ganymed Robotics' patented technology platform transforms the way orthopedic surgeons perform in the operating room, thanks to its combination of advanced computer vision and mechatronics. The first application is a co-manipulated surgical robotic assistant for total knee arthroplasty (TKA). Ganymed's device is the first compact and intuitive robot, fully integrated into the workflow, that simplifies and increases accuracy of orthopedics. TKA is expected to rise in OECD countries from 2.4 million procedures currently to 5.7 million in 2030. Today, 95% of orthopedic surgeries are performed without technological assistance, leading to sub-optimal outcomes; patient dissatisfaction rate is above 20%.

"We have been impressed by Ganymed' next-generation technology. We are looking forward to working alongside such a talented team and contribute to making orthopedic surgery safer, more accessible, more surgeon-centric and ultimately more efficient for all," says Dr. Steve Oesterle, former SVP Medicine and Technology at Medtronic, now Venture Partner at Cathay Health.

About Ganymed Robotics

Ganymed Robotics is a medical device company founded in 2018, developing the next generation of robotic assistance technologies for orthopedic surgery. The company's mission is to improve patient outcome, surgeon experience, and overall efficiency of care delivery for its target indications. Based in Paris, Ganymed Robotics currently employs 25 people who develop a proprietary technology platform combining computer vision, a branch of artificial intelligence, and mechatronics, in close collaboration with world-class clinicians and advisors. The first application is a robotic surgical assistant for knee arthroplasties, a common and fast-growing intervention associated with high dissatisfaction rates of above 20%. Ganymed Robotics intends to progressively deploy its technology to address several other orthopedics indications. Ganymed Robotics won national and international innovation awards, such as I-Lab, French Tech Emergence, Deep Tech Pioneer, EIT Health, Wilco, EIC Accelerator. For more information: www.ganymedrobotics.com

About Investors

Cathay Health, affiliated to Cathay Capital, is a global fund investing at the convergence of healthcare, life sciences and technology. As a multi-stage €500M fund, it backs venture and growth-stage companies across Europe, North America and Asia whose tech-enabled solutions catalyze groundbreaking advances in medicine. Its global platform brings together startups, established companies and large corporations to fuel cross-border, cross-industry collaboration and growth with direct access to new markets, partners and patients. From the world's leading life sciences and technology hubs, including San Francisco, New York, London, Cambridge, Paris, Basel and Shanghai, Cathay Health partners with future leaders in the data-driven medicine era that will transform human health and care in all its dimensions. Find more information here or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter @CathayHealth

Crédit Mutuel Innovation is the venture capital subsidiary of Crédit Mutuel Equity (€3.5 billion of capital under management), part of Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale. It invests tickets between €1m and €20m in innovative companies in the digital, life sciences and deeptech sectors. Crédit Mutuel Innovation enables entrepreneurs to develop their growth potential by connecting them to companies in the ecosystems it belongs. Because it takes more than five years to create a world leader, Crédit Mutuel Innovation invests (and often reinvests) its own capital on a long-term basis and builds long-term relationships with the entrepreneurs it supports. For more information: www.creditmutuel-equity.eu

Kurma Partners is a key European venture capital group specialized in healthcare, with €700 million under management, with three franchises: Kurma Diagnostics focused on diagnostic and digital health (current active fund Kurma Dx2), Kurma Biofund focused on therapeutic (current active fund KBIII), and more recently Kurma Growth Opportunities covering both sectors at a later stage of investments. Kurma Partners is part of the Eurazeo group."

BNP Paribas Développement is an independent subsidiary of BNP Paribas which has for more than 30 years taken minority stakes in successful SMEs to support their growth and secure their long-term development by facilitating their transmission. In addition to providing the financial resources that permit stability, BNP Paribas Développement's mission is to assist management teams in carrying out strategic medium-term projects. As a minority shareholder we provide our partners with appropriate governance without interference in day-to-day management. They also benefit from the strength of a leading banking group and the experience of a partner with more than 400 diversified investments, including 70 startups. For more information: www.bnpparibasdeveloppement.com, https://www.linkedin.com/company/bnp-paribas-developpement

