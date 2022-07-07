All Star Minerals plc - Change of Name

MARULA MINING PLC

(formerly ALL STAR MINERALS PLC)

("Marula'' or the "Company")

Change of Name

Further to its announcement dated 1 July 2022, All Star Minerals plc (AQSE: MARU), is pleased to announce that is has changed its name to Marula Mining PLC.

The Company's website address (including its investor relations content) is now marulamining.com.

The Company's ISIN is GB00BNBS4S95 and SEDOL is BNBS4S9.

