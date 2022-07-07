Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

7 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 6 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 100,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 332.6166 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 340 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 325 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 5,761,446 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 240,329,977, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 6 July 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 359 340.00 08:07:53 00059890029TRLO0 LSE 1404 340.00 08:07:53 00059890030TRLO0 LSE 1102 340.00 08:09:00 00059890071TRLO0 LSE 1325 340.00 08:09:00 00059890072TRLO0 LSE 67 340.00 08:13:23 00059890345TRLO0 LSE 266 340.00 08:13:23 00059890344TRLO0 LSE 327 340.00 08:13:23 00059890343TRLO0 LSE 2021 339.00 08:14:23 00059890401TRLO0 LSE 1727 340.00 08:25:23 00059891228TRLO0 LSE 108 338.00 08:36:12 00059892058TRLO0 LSE 700 338.00 08:36:43 00059892088TRLO0 LSE 183 338.00 08:36:43 00059892096TRLO0 LSE 765 338.00 08:36:43 00059892094TRLO0 LSE 127 338.00 08:36:43 00059892090TRLO0 LSE 735 339.50 08:44:41 00059892529TRLO0 LSE 993 339.50 08:44:41 00059892528TRLO0 LSE 1821 337.50 08:53:53 00059892999TRLO0 LSE 87 337.00 09:13:47 00059894215TRLO0 LSE 1 337.00 09:13:48 00059894216TRLO0 LSE 451 337.00 09:19:56 00059894679TRLO0 LSE 1232 337.00 09:19:56 00059894678TRLO0 LSE 1810 337.00 09:19:56 00059894681TRLO0 LSE 156 337.00 09:19:56 00059894680TRLO0 LSE 1744 335.00 09:42:24 00059896114TRLO0 LSE 268 336.50 09:48:20 00059896432TRLO0 LSE 170 335.50 09:48:20 00059896434TRLO0 LSE 647 335.50 09:48:20 00059896433TRLO0 LSE 1793 336.00 09:57:29 00059896862TRLO0 LSE 683 335.00 10:12:12 00059897610TRLO0 LSE 247 336.00 10:12:12 00059897612TRLO0 LSE 600 336.00 10:12:12 00059897611TRLO0 LSE 1039 336.50 10:26:09 00059898302TRLO0 LSE 700 336.50 10:26:09 00059898301TRLO0 LSE 549 336.00 10:35:38 00059898893TRLO0 LSE 412 336.00 10:35:38 00059898894TRLO0 LSE 831 336.00 10:35:42 00059898895TRLO0 LSE 1866 335.00 10:57:14 00059900085TRLO0 LSE 28 334.50 11:27:02 00059901124TRLO0 LSE 1751 334.50 11:27:02 00059901123TRLO0 LSE 600 334.50 11:28:51 00059901157TRLO0 LSE 149 335.00 11:37:49 00059901443TRLO0 LSE 1124 335.00 11:37:49 00059901444TRLO0 LSE 587 335.00 11:37:49 00059901445TRLO0 LSE 434 333.00 11:50:15 00059901789TRLO0 LSE 432 333.00 11:51:02 00059901810TRLO0 LSE 807 333.00 11:51:02 00059901809TRLO0 LSE 1924 332.00 12:00:52 00059902096TRLO0 LSE 97 332.00 12:00:56 00059902098TRLO0 LSE 40 330.50 12:30:07 00059902803TRLO0 LSE 466 330.50 12:31:09 00059902871TRLO0 LSE 1200 330.50 12:31:15 00059902873TRLO0 LSE 1295 329.50 12:42:42 00059903189TRLO0 LSE 485 329.50 12:42:42 00059903188TRLO0 LSE 600 329.00 12:49:20 00059903365TRLO0 LSE 1659 329.00 13:00:40 00059903741TRLO0 LSE 2068 328.50 13:09:54 00059904085TRLO0 LSE 1417 328.50 13:25:14 00059904521TRLO0 LSE 1793 328.50 13:25:14 00059904520TRLO0 LSE 1094 330.00 13:29:03 00059904621TRLO0 LSE 758 330.00 13:29:03 00059904620TRLO0 LSE 118 330.00 13:33:03 00059904750TRLO0 LSE 1910 330.00 13:33:03 00059904749TRLO0 LSE 899 329.50 13:43:03 00059905187TRLO0 LSE 800 329.50 13:45:39 00059905270TRLO0 LSE 66 329.50 13:45:44 00059905271TRLO0 LSE 2038 330.00 13:52:21 00059905474TRLO0 LSE 399 328.00 14:09:27 00059906125TRLO0 LSE 747 329.50 14:12:54 00059906261TRLO0 LSE 758 329.50 14:15:02 00059906313TRLO0 LSE 1313 329.50 14:15:28 00059906347TRLO0 LSE 255 329.50 14:15:28 00059906346TRLO0 LSE 563 329.50 14:15:28 00059906348TRLO0 LSE 82 329.00 14:21:09 00059906603TRLO0 LSE 486 329.00 14:25:27 00059906902TRLO0 LSE 424 329.00 14:28:03 00059907031TRLO0 LSE 472 329.00 14:30:30 00059907192TRLO0 LSE 489 329.00 14:31:27 00059907295TRLO0 LSE 139 329.00 14:32:27 00059907381TRLO0 LSE 68 329.00 14:32:27 00059907380TRLO0 LSE 125 329.50 14:33:33 00059907469TRLO0 LSE 464 329.50 14:34:45 00059907530TRLO0 LSE 457 329.50 14:35:51 00059907607TRLO0 LSE 464 329.50 14:37:12 00059907671TRLO0 LSE 1 329.50 14:37:32 00059907692TRLO0 LSE 672 329.50 14:37:32 00059907693TRLO0 LSE 415 329.50 14:38:30 00059907742TRLO0 LSE 447 329.50 14:39:57 00059907826TRLO0 LSE 242 329.50 14:41:27 00059907909TRLO0 LSE 248 329.50 14:41:27 00059907908TRLO0 LSE 383 330.00 14:44:45 00059908090TRLO0 LSE 2715 330.00 14:44:45 00059908089TRLO0 LSE 463 329.50 14:44:47 00059908096TRLO0 LSE 644 329.50 14:44:47 00059908095TRLO0 LSE 600 329.50 14:44:47 00059908094TRLO0 LSE 1941 329.50 14:52:06 00059908521TRLO0 LSE 28 329.50 14:52:06 00059908522TRLO0 LSE 1962 329.00 14:58:46 00059908871TRLO0 LSE 537 329.00 15:04:56 00059909473TRLO0 LSE 610 329.00 15:04:56 00059909472TRLO0 LSE 283 329.00 15:07:56 00059909778TRLO0 LSE 1307 329.00 15:07:56 00059909777TRLO0 LSE 131 329.00 15:07:56 00059909776TRLO0 LSE 1688 327.00 15:14:05 00059910089TRLO0 LSE 489 325.00 15:21:37 00059910460TRLO0 LSE 1551 325.00 15:21:37 00059910459TRLO0 LSE 319 330.50 15:26:49 00059910717TRLO0 LSE 588 330.50 15:26:49 00059910718TRLO0 LSE 1698 329.50 15:27:41 00059910812TRLO0 LSE 1235 330.00 15:33:12 00059911138TRLO0 LSE 656 330.00 15:33:12 00059911137TRLO0 LSE 541 331.00 15:44:20 00059912122TRLO0 LSE 278 331.00 15:44:20 00059912121TRLO0 LSE 1949 331.00 15:44:20 00059912120TRLO0 LSE 545 331.50 15:44:20 00059912125TRLO0 LSE 600 331.50 15:44:20 00059912124TRLO0 LSE 653 331.50 15:44:20 00059912123TRLO0 LSE 724 334.00 15:57:02 00059913054TRLO0 LSE 130 334.00 15:57:02 00059913053TRLO0 LSE 716 334.00 15:57:02 00059913052TRLO0 LSE 700 334.00 15:57:02 00059913051TRLO0 LSE 1375 335.00 16:00:06 00059913318TRLO0 LSE 381 335.00 16:00:06 00059913319TRLO0 LSE 2046 334.00 16:05:02 00059913919TRLO0 LSE 1948 335.00 16:11:48 00059914269TRLO0 LSE 1400 335.50 16:21:29 00059914866TRLO0 LSE 100 335.50 16:21:29 00059914865TRLO0 LSE 401 335.50 16:21:29 00059914867TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

