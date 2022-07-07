Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Unfassbarer Durchbruch! Nach LPD-Epilepsiebehandlung 10 Wochen anfallsfrei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A113JX ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63 Ticker-Symbol: 1HP1 
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.07.2022 | 08:04
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 6

7 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 6 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 332.6166 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 340 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 325 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 5,761,446 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 240,329,977, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 6 July 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
359340.00 08:07:5300059890029TRLO0LSE
1404340.00 08:07:5300059890030TRLO0LSE
1102340.00 08:09:0000059890071TRLO0LSE
1325340.00 08:09:0000059890072TRLO0LSE
67340.00 08:13:2300059890345TRLO0LSE
266340.00 08:13:2300059890344TRLO0LSE
327340.00 08:13:2300059890343TRLO0LSE
2021339.00 08:14:2300059890401TRLO0LSE
1727340.00 08:25:2300059891228TRLO0LSE
108338.00 08:36:1200059892058TRLO0LSE
700338.00 08:36:4300059892088TRLO0LSE
183338.00 08:36:4300059892096TRLO0LSE
765338.00 08:36:4300059892094TRLO0LSE
127338.00 08:36:4300059892090TRLO0LSE
735339.50 08:44:4100059892529TRLO0LSE
993339.50 08:44:4100059892528TRLO0LSE
1821337.50 08:53:5300059892999TRLO0LSE
87337.00 09:13:4700059894215TRLO0LSE
1337.00 09:13:4800059894216TRLO0LSE
451337.00 09:19:5600059894679TRLO0LSE
1232337.00 09:19:5600059894678TRLO0LSE
1810337.00 09:19:5600059894681TRLO0LSE
156337.00 09:19:5600059894680TRLO0LSE
1744335.00 09:42:2400059896114TRLO0LSE
268336.50 09:48:2000059896432TRLO0LSE
170335.50 09:48:2000059896434TRLO0LSE
647335.50 09:48:2000059896433TRLO0LSE
1793336.00 09:57:2900059896862TRLO0LSE
683335.00 10:12:1200059897610TRLO0LSE
247336.00 10:12:1200059897612TRLO0LSE
600336.00 10:12:1200059897611TRLO0LSE
1039336.50 10:26:0900059898302TRLO0LSE
700336.50 10:26:0900059898301TRLO0LSE
549336.00 10:35:3800059898893TRLO0LSE
412336.00 10:35:3800059898894TRLO0LSE
831336.00 10:35:4200059898895TRLO0LSE
1866335.00 10:57:1400059900085TRLO0LSE
28334.50 11:27:0200059901124TRLO0LSE
1751334.50 11:27:0200059901123TRLO0LSE
600334.50 11:28:5100059901157TRLO0LSE
149335.00 11:37:4900059901443TRLO0LSE
1124335.00 11:37:4900059901444TRLO0LSE
587335.00 11:37:4900059901445TRLO0LSE
434333.00 11:50:1500059901789TRLO0LSE
432333.00 11:51:0200059901810TRLO0LSE
807333.00 11:51:0200059901809TRLO0LSE
1924332.00 12:00:5200059902096TRLO0LSE
97332.00 12:00:5600059902098TRLO0LSE
40330.50 12:30:0700059902803TRLO0LSE
466330.50 12:31:0900059902871TRLO0LSE
1200330.50 12:31:1500059902873TRLO0LSE
1295329.50 12:42:4200059903189TRLO0LSE
485329.50 12:42:4200059903188TRLO0LSE
600329.00 12:49:2000059903365TRLO0LSE
1659329.00 13:00:4000059903741TRLO0LSE
2068328.50 13:09:5400059904085TRLO0LSE
1417328.50 13:25:1400059904521TRLO0LSE
1793328.50 13:25:1400059904520TRLO0LSE
1094330.00 13:29:0300059904621TRLO0LSE
758330.00 13:29:0300059904620TRLO0LSE
118330.00 13:33:0300059904750TRLO0LSE
1910330.00 13:33:0300059904749TRLO0LSE
899329.50 13:43:0300059905187TRLO0LSE
800329.50 13:45:3900059905270TRLO0LSE
66329.50 13:45:4400059905271TRLO0LSE
2038330.00 13:52:2100059905474TRLO0LSE
399328.00 14:09:2700059906125TRLO0LSE
747329.50 14:12:5400059906261TRLO0LSE
758329.50 14:15:0200059906313TRLO0LSE
1313329.50 14:15:2800059906347TRLO0LSE
255329.50 14:15:2800059906346TRLO0LSE
563329.50 14:15:2800059906348TRLO0LSE
82329.00 14:21:0900059906603TRLO0LSE
486329.00 14:25:2700059906902TRLO0LSE
424329.00 14:28:0300059907031TRLO0LSE
472329.00 14:30:3000059907192TRLO0LSE
489329.00 14:31:2700059907295TRLO0LSE
139329.00 14:32:2700059907381TRLO0LSE
68329.00 14:32:2700059907380TRLO0LSE
125329.50 14:33:3300059907469TRLO0LSE
464329.50 14:34:4500059907530TRLO0LSE
457329.50 14:35:5100059907607TRLO0LSE
464329.50 14:37:1200059907671TRLO0LSE
1329.50 14:37:3200059907692TRLO0LSE
672329.50 14:37:3200059907693TRLO0LSE
415329.50 14:38:3000059907742TRLO0LSE
447329.50 14:39:5700059907826TRLO0LSE
242329.50 14:41:2700059907909TRLO0LSE
248329.50 14:41:2700059907908TRLO0LSE
383330.00 14:44:4500059908090TRLO0LSE
2715330.00 14:44:4500059908089TRLO0LSE
463329.50 14:44:4700059908096TRLO0LSE
644329.50 14:44:4700059908095TRLO0LSE
600329.50 14:44:4700059908094TRLO0LSE
1941329.50 14:52:0600059908521TRLO0LSE
28329.50 14:52:0600059908522TRLO0LSE
1962329.00 14:58:4600059908871TRLO0LSE
537329.00 15:04:5600059909473TRLO0LSE
610329.00 15:04:5600059909472TRLO0LSE
283329.00 15:07:5600059909778TRLO0LSE
1307329.00 15:07:5600059909777TRLO0LSE
131329.00 15:07:5600059909776TRLO0LSE
1688327.00 15:14:0500059910089TRLO0LSE
489325.00 15:21:3700059910460TRLO0LSE
1551325.00 15:21:3700059910459TRLO0LSE
319330.50 15:26:4900059910717TRLO0LSE
588330.50 15:26:4900059910718TRLO0LSE
1698329.50 15:27:4100059910812TRLO0LSE
1235330.00 15:33:1200059911138TRLO0LSE
656330.00 15:33:1200059911137TRLO0LSE
541331.00 15:44:2000059912122TRLO0LSE
278331.00 15:44:2000059912121TRLO0LSE
1949331.00 15:44:2000059912120TRLO0LSE
545331.50 15:44:2000059912125TRLO0LSE
600331.50 15:44:2000059912124TRLO0LSE
653331.50 15:44:2000059912123TRLO0LSE
724334.00 15:57:0200059913054TRLO0LSE
130334.00 15:57:0200059913053TRLO0LSE
716334.00 15:57:0200059913052TRLO0LSE
700334.00 15:57:0200059913051TRLO0LSE
1375335.00 16:00:0600059913318TRLO0LSE
381335.00 16:00:0600059913319TRLO0LSE
2046334.00 16:05:0200059913919TRLO0LSE
1948335.00 16:11:4800059914269TRLO0LSE
1400335.50 16:21:2900059914866TRLO0LSE
100335.50 16:21:2900059914865TRLO0LSE
401335.50 16:21:2900059914867TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

REDDE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.