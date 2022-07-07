Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2022) - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) (OTCQB: GELEF) (FSE: 97G0) ("Graphano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the last hole of its Phase 1 drill program on its 100% owned Lac Aux Bouleaux graphite property ("LAB" or the "LAB Property") in Quebec. The LAB Property is located contiguous to the Lac-des-Iles graphite mine and covers the immediate southern extension of the productive graphite horizons.

Luisa Moreno, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated: "We are very encouraged with the drill results from the Phase 1 drill program at LAB and the indicated resource potential in the 'historical resource area' outlined by Orrwell Energy in the 1980s. Additional work will continue on the property and we are confident in proving up graphite resources to position Graphano as a potential near term producer."

Drill hole LB22-30 totaling 141.0 metres intersected 6.34% graphitic carbon (Cg) over 11.0 metres at the edge of the historical resource area established during Orrwell Energy Corp.'s exploration work between 1981 and 1983 (see Figure 1). Orrwell Energy completed 79 diamond drill holes totalling 19,550 feet (5,958 metres) and resource estimation work. In 2018, Graphite Energy Corp. completed four drill holes also in this area. Highlights of Graphano's recent hole and the previous drilling by Graphite Energy and Orrwell Energy are provided below.

Highlights (see Table 1 for details):

Graphano 2022

Drill Hole LB22-30 intersected 6.34% graphitic carbon (Cg) over 11 metres at 106 metre (m) drilled depth including 9.15% Cg over 4.0 m.

Graphite Energy 2018

Drill Hole LAB18-02 intersected 8.45% Cg over 6.0 m at 28.3 m drilled depth

Drill Hole LAB18-03 intersected 9.26% Cg over 6.77 m at 80.13 m drilled depth

Drill Hole LAB18-04 intersected 7.14% Cg over 9.33 m at 97.57 m drilled depth

Orrwell Energy 1981 - 82

Drill Hole 82-25 intersected 11.67% Cg over 14.66 m at 23.56 m drilled depth

Drill Hole 82-41 intersected 7.97% Cg over 18.78 m at 9.57 m drilled depth

Drill Hole 82-55 intersected 10.58% Cg over 11.88 m at 3.66 m drilled depth

Drill Hole 82-70 intersected 13.76% Cg over 9.76 m at 16.76 m drilled depth

(Note: All intersections reported are based on drilled width. True width will be defined with additional drilling.)





Figure 1 - LAB Compilation Map (airborne conductors, drill holes and target zones)

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8293/130163_ad14d99dd4e8da68_002full.jpg

The resource estimation work completed by Orrwell Energy Corp. in 1982 resulted in a historical resource of 1,320,847 tons at 9% Cg, or 1,452,932 tons at 8% Cg (Source: Douglas Parent 1982, MRNF report GM46736). (Note: A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources. The Company is not treating historical estimate as a current mineral resource or reserve. The historical resources were calculated by block models using different cut-off grades and a specific gravity of 2.76. The Company believes that the historic estimate is relevant to an appraisal of the merits of the property and forms a reliable basis upon which to develop future exploration programs. The Company will need to conduct further exploration which will include drill testing the project and there is no guarantee that the results obtained will reflect the historical estimate. The historical estimates should not be relied on.)

Table 1

LAB Graphite Project - Historical Resource Area - Significant Intersections Graphano Energy - 2022 Exploration Drilling Hole No. Azimuth Dip Easting Northing From (m) To (m) Interval A1 (m) % Cg LB22-30 262 -55 458304 5133976 106.00 117.00 11.00 6.34 including 106.00 108.00 2.00 7.19 and 112.00 116.00 4.00 9.15 Graphite Energy Corp - 2018 Exploration Drilling LAB18-01 300 -65 458298 5133792 23.55 25.10 1.55 11.70 Includes 0.3m interval which was not sampled, a zero grade was used 80.60 82.30 1.70 12.98A2 86.40 89.55 3.15 9.24 LAB18-02 270 -65 458335 5133870 28.30 34.30 6.00 8.45A2 Includes 0.32m interval which was not sampled, a zero grade was used LAB18-03 290 -45 458355 5133899 80.13 86.90 6.77 9.26 LAB18-04 270 -65 458312 5133949 97.57 106.90 9.33 7.14 Orrwell Energy Corp - 1981 and 1982 Drilling Orrwell completed 79 drill holes totaling 5,985 meters on the LAB property. The following are highlight intersections only. A full listing of Orrwell drill results came be found in Graphano's NI-43-101 Technical Report titled "Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite Project" and dated July 2, 2021 on Sedar or the Company's website. 82-18 290 -45 458353 5133899 82.30 101.50 19.20 6.31A2 Includes 1.8m interval which was not sampled, a zero grade was used 82-25 290 -45 458290 5133878 23.56 38.22 14.66 11.67 82-32 270 -45 458267 5133863 18.71 29.16 10.45 9.96 82-38 270 -45 458248 5133913 46.63 60.05 13.42 11.02 82-41 270 -30 458141 5133911 9.57 28.35 18.78 7.97 82-44 270 -65 458305 5133944 93.27 107.66 14.39 7.61 82-46 0 -90 458246 5133973 99.36 113.69 14.33 8.85 82-49 0 -90 458169 5133945 39.01 49.07 10.06 9.97 82-55 0 -90 458167 5133915 3.66 15.54 11.88 10.58 82-70 185 -45 458183 5133927 16.76 26.52 9.76 13.76 Notes: A1 Intervals are core length. True width will be defined with additional drilling A2 includes an interval which was not assayed, thus a zero grade was used in the calculation UTM Nad 83, Zone 18

The graphite mineralization observed during drilling is hosted within a sequence of paragneiss and recrystallized limestone units. All drill core samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario, for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories' Code 4F-C Graphitic, analyzing C-Graphite (infrared) in which the sample is subjected to a multistage furnace treatment to remove all forms of carbon with the exception of graphitic carbon; and C-Total (infrared). ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory. The core samples also include field duplicates and blanks for quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) purposes.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Martin Ethier, Géo (#1520), who is a Member of the Order of Geologists of Québec and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, and Afzaal Pirzada, who is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia with license No. 28657 (OGQ License Number 01917).

About Graphano Energy Ltd.

Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company that is focused on evaluating, acquiring and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production.

Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine, in Quebec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, the Company is developing its project to meet the demands of the future.

