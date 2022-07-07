- (PLX AI) - Chr. Hansen Q3 revenue EUR 318 million vs. estimate EUR 313 million.
- • Q3 organic growth 9% vs. estimate 8.3%
- • Q3 net income EUR 58.3 million vs. estimate EUR 60 million
- • Q3 adjusted EBIT EUR 85 million vs. estimate EUR 84 million
- • Q3 adj. EBIT margin 26.7% vs. estimate 26.9%
- • Outlook FY organic growth 8-10% vs. 7-11% previously
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 26-27% (unchanged)
- • Outlook FY adjusted free cash flow EUR 140-170 million (unchanged)
- • The delayed impact from pricing combined with the continued inflationary pressure and actions to protect our supply chain had a negative impact on our EBIT margin, CEO says
