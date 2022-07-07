Trive, the multi-asset investment platform, announces its Managing Director for Europe

AMSTERDAM, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trive Europe has appointed Niklas Helmreich, as its new Managing Director based in Germany to lead expansion of the brand across Europe.

Trive is a next generation, expansive, dynamic, and innovative multi-asset investment platform, which will be launched in Europe next month. Trive brings complex and sophisticated global investment products to an easy-to-use platform through a cutting-edge technology providing its clients a fully customizable and rich trading experience.

Mr Helmreich will run Trive's European operations from Frankfurt, where his role will be establishing and growing the Trive brand across continental Europe by targeting investors in various European countries.

With over 27 years of experience in international financial services businesses, including at top brokerage firms, Mr Helmreich has an excellent track record in developing and building brokerage businesses.

Prior to joining Trive, Mr Helmreich served as COO and Managing Director at FlatexDEGIRO, one of the largest online brokers in Europe, where he was instrumental in its growth. Among his other positions, Mr Helmreich held the role of CMC Markets DACH regional CEO, where he played a vital role in the restructuring of its operations.

In his early career Mr Helmreich was one of the founders of the first discount broker in Europe, DAB bank, and later became involved in the takeover of the first pan European discount broker, Selftrade.

Engin Çubukçu, Trive's CEO and Chairman said: "We have been heavily investing in our brand and a proprietary multi-asset investment platform, which will be launched later this year. Niklas's appointment is an important step, in establishing our brand and his experience will be invaluable in driving the business forward in Europe. Our multi-asset investment platform will be a convenient, smart, and secure solution for our customers' financial needs. The multi asset space is expanding and, with Trive's world leading technology and robust systems, it has the potential to become a significant disruptor."

Niklas Helmreich, Managing Director of Trive Europe, added: "I am delighted to join Trive Europe. I have helped to grow businesses all throughout my career and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to use my knowledge and experience to support Trive Europe at this exciting stage as it starts out on its journey."

Notes to editors

About Trive

Trive is a next generation, expansive, dynamic, and innovative multi-asset investment platform.

Trive brings complex and sophisticated global investment products to an easy-to-use platform through a cutting-edge technology providing its clients a fully customizable and rich trading experience, such as one-click trading, placing orders on the chart, advanced charting and technical analysis tools, advanced order types, market depth and customizable workspaces.

Trive is about empowering progression, never standing still. Trive is savvy in terms of responsiveness and adaptability; it is simple - clean-cut, intuitive, and seamless.

At Trive, we take the complex and deliver it simply.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1846341/Trive_Logo.jpg



