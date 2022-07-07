Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 8 July 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Genmab ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 65,753,443 shares (DKK 65,753,443) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 10,992 shares (DKK 10,992) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 65,764,435 shares (DKK 65,764,435) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · 500 shares DKK 636.50 · 491 shares DKK 815.50 · 2,750 shares DKK 939.50 · 782 shares DKK 1,025.00 · 200 shares DKK 1,136.00 · 320 shares DKK 1,145.00 · 5,129 shares DKK 1,147.50 · 167 shares DKK 1,155.00 · 211 shares DKK 1,161.00 · 178 shares DKK 1,233.00 · 164 shares DKK 1,408.00 · 100 shares DKK 1,432.00 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GMAB ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 ----------------------------------------------------------- ___________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1078174