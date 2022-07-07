Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Unfassbarer Durchbruch! Nach LPD-Epilepsiebehandlung 10 Wochen anfallsfrei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 565131 ISIN: DK0010272202 Ticker-Symbol: GE9 
Tradegate
07.07.22
10:17 Uhr
329,30 Euro
+4,90
+1,51 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
GENMAB A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENMAB A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
327,70328,4010:34
328,00328,1010:34
GlobeNewswire
07.07.2022 | 09:05
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 8 July 2022 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0010272202            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Genmab               
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 65,753,443 shares (DKK 65,753,443) 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        10,992 shares (DKK 10,992)     
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  65,764,435 shares (DKK 65,764,435) 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:  ·     500 shares  DKK 636.50 
            ·     491 shares  DKK 815.50 
            ·     2,750 shares DKK 939.50  
            ·     782 shares  DKK 1,025.00
            ·     200 shares  DKK 1,136.00
            ·     320 shares  DKK 1,145.00
            ·     5,129 shares DKK 1,147.50 
            ·     167 shares  DKK 1,155.00
            ·     211 shares  DKK 1,161.00
            ·     178 shares  DKK 1,233.00
            ·     164 shares  DKK 1,408.00
            ·     100 shares  DKK 1,432.00
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      GMAB                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     11143                
-----------------------------------------------------------





___________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1078174
GENMAB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.