Hipcamp announces finalists for Best UK Summer Job

LONDON , July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Brits dust off their tent poles and prepare to pitch up this summer, Hipcamp has announced the finalists for its inaugural Best UK Summer Job competition , the ultimate prize for camping enthusiasts!

The eight finalists all share a passion for the great outdoors and a thirst for adventure, and have set their sights on winning £15,000 to adventure across the UK, camping and glamping at 15 of Hipcamp's most beautiful sites.

But it's not just Hipcamp's finalists that are camping crazy, the world's largest provider of outdoor stays has seen a 460 percent increase in bookings since 2019, as holidaymakers switch trips abroad for outdoor staycations.

The camping gurus at Hipcamp whittled down the 28 entrants to just eight, and you can meet them here:

Steph and Ells have camped all around the world, and are determined to open their own 'off-grid' campsite here in the UK - this competition would be a real stepping stone to achieving their dream!

have camped all around the world, and are determined to open their own 'off-grid' campsite here in the UK - this competition would be a real stepping stone to achieving their dream! Helen and James , and their furry companion, Dougie have made it their mission to travel the UK in their converted van, Max. From local sites, history and dog-friendly spots, they're looking to showcase the very best the UK has to offer if they win this job.

, and their furry companion, Dougie have made it their mission to travel the UK in their converted van, Max. From local sites, history and dog-friendly spots, they're looking to showcase the very best the UK has to offer if they win this job. Grace is an avid camper and has explored much of the UK solo, staying in mountain top bothies and along the rural coastline. If she's not camping, she'll be scaling cliffs, kayaking across the ocean or wild swimming - the great outdoors runs through her veins.

is an avid camper and has explored much of the UK solo, staying in mountain top bothies and along the rural coastline. If she's not camping, she'll be scaling cliffs, kayaking across the ocean or wild swimming - the great outdoors runs through her veins. Vivia and Becky became united through their love of travel, they've turned down bricks and mortar to live in a converted police van full time. Their goal is to travel to every country in Europe and hike the highest mountains. The first stop if they win this prize will no doubt be Ben Nevis .

became united through their love of travel, they've turned down bricks and mortar to live in a converted police van full time. Their goal is to travel to every country in and hike the highest mountains. The first stop if they win this prize will no doubt be . Emma has been walking the coast of Britain for the past year, wild camping and living off a diet of baked beans. Emma is made of tough stuff and has hiked through the worst weather conditions all in her pursuit of the great outdoors.

has been walking the coast of for the past year, wild camping and living off a diet of baked beans. Emma is made of tough stuff and has hiked through the worst weather conditions all in her pursuit of the great outdoors. Felix is a filmmaker who quit his job to experience vanlife full time, and aspires to a life of adventure, photography and on-the-go filmmaking.

is a filmmaker who quit his job to experience vanlife full time, and aspires to a life of adventure, photography and on-the-go filmmaking. Sara from Northern Ireland is on the hunt for adventure having never camped on the mainland before! Mum to two little boys, Sara wants to share her love of camping and immerse them in the open air.

from is on the hunt for adventure having never camped on the mainland before! Mum to two little boys, Sara wants to share her love of camping and immerse them in the open air. Lizzi cherishes staycations, and loves the outdoors for the mental health boost it provides. If she wins, she hopes to document her adventures with video, spreading kindness along the way.

Jonathan Knight, UK Country Manager at Hipcamp, says: "We were so impressed by the quality of the entries from our UK campers, it's clear that camping remains a popular pastime for every generation, and the thirst to get into the great outdoors is more pertinent than ever! Our finalists really spotlight the UK as an incredible camping destination so it's great to see more Brits' embracing this tradition. We look forward to welcoming more UK holidaymakers to our stays this summer."

Finalists will compete to get as many votes as possible before Tuesday 19th July to help them claim the top prize. The winner will be announced one week later, and will be chosen based on a combination of the total number of eligible votes, an interview with Hipcamp staff, overall technical ability, and creative experience.

The winner will be tasked with blogging and vlogging original content, showcasing the natural beauty and uniqueness of Hipcamp's UK stays.

Full contest rules and regulations can be found here: hipcamp.com/bestuksummerjob

Contest schedule:

May 17, 2022 ?Contest goes live at: hipcamp.com/bestuksummerjob July 6, 2022 ?Finalists announced ?Finalists work to score more votes through social and news media July 19, 2022 ?Online voting closes July 26, 2022 ?Winner of Best Summer Job UK announced August 1-30, 2022 ?Winner of Best Summer Job UK delivers regular vlog/blog content from campsites ?Winner engages in local media interviews

About Hipcamp

Founded in 2013, Hipcamp is the world's largest provider of outdoor stays. It gives a growing community of good-natured people the opportunity to list, discover, and book unique outdoor experiences. By connecting people with the land and each other, Hipcamp works to support those who care about nature. The fully remote company operates in Australia, the United States, Canada, and the UK, and to date has helped people spend more than 6 million nights under the stars. When listing on Hipcamp, farmers, vintners, and other landowners generate new revenue streams to conserve their land and keep it wild.

