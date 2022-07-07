Inetum, leader in IT services and solutions in 27 countries, and MATRIXX Software, a global leader in telecommunications monetization, will work together to help Communications Service Providers (CSPs) develop, sell and monetize a full range of communications services

The rollout of 4G and 5G networks has increased pressure on CSPs to deliver a constantly evolving portfolio of consumer and business-focused services and to bring a competitive digital experience to their clients. Evolving 5G networks will open up additional service opportunities in vertical sectors such as logistics, healthcare and manufacturing.

To seize these opportunities and deal with the technical and commercial challenges that will accompany them, CSPs will need a high level of agility, flexibility and operational efficiency in their supporting business platforms.

The MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform will be integrated into Inetum's telecom portfolio to create a solution that will help CSPs transform their businesses and increase return on their network investments.

The two companies will then work together to address digital transition and pre-paid replacement opportunities, focusing initially on operators in the Middle East and Africa.

The Inetum and MATRIXX Software relationship will bring advanced real-time monetization capabilities into the BSS domain, improving both operational efficiency and the customer experience with a new digital stack. This transformative solution is expected to include:

A predefined stack bridging between network and customer engagement channels

Turnkey migration, deployment and operational services

Process review and automation

Accelerated MVP strategies for new digital brands

A digital, omnichannel customer experience

Reduced call center traffic and customer support costs

New charging capabilities that will increase top-line revenues

Public, private cloud, or inhouse data center deployment options

Complete or partial outsourcing of the IT asset

"Helping CSPs and their customers through their digitalization remains Inetum's primary TMT sector objective, and the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform is one of the platforms that will help us achieve this," said Pierre Marin, Head of Telecom Media Technologies Sector of Inetum. "As part of this agreement, Inetum intends to develop a competency center that will train and fully certify delivery resources in the MATRIXX Software solution.

"Speed and agility are essential ingredients for success in today's highly competitive markets," said André Gunnberg, Chief Revenue Officer, MATRIXX Software.We are excited to partner with Inetum to offer a powerful and highly configurable monetization platform that helps operators move fast and compete more effectively."

About Inetum, Positive digital flow:

Inetum is an agile IT services company that provides digital services and solutions, and a global group that helps companies and institutions to get the most out of digital flow. In a context of perpetual movement, where needs and usages are constantly being reinvented, the Inetum group is committed towards all these players to innovate, continue to adapt, and stay ahead. With its multi-expert profile, Inetum offers its clients a unique combination of proximity, a sectorial organisation, and solutions of industrial quality. Operating in more than 26 countries, the Group has nearly 27,000 employees and in 2021 generated revenues of €2.2 billion. For more information, visit www.inetum.com

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software delivers a modern converged charging and commerce solution proven at scale. Its cloud native Digital Commerce Platform provides network-grade, mission critical software that unlocks new network monetization opportunities. With its no-code configuration capabilities, MATRIXX empowers service providers with the agility necessary to easily develop, deploy and monetize new products and services. MATRIXX is the platform of choice powering many of the world's leading communications companies, IoT players and emerging network infrastructure providers. MATRIXX makes it possible to harness commercial innovation and on-demand customer experience to better compete and drive new revenue and growth opportunities across markets and verticals. For more information, visit www.matrixx.com

