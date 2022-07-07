DGAP-News: Andera Partners / Key word(s): Personnel

PRESS RELEASE Andera Partners strengthens its Life Sciences team with a new partner Jan Van den Bossche joins the Andera Life Sciences team as a partner to accelerate

the deployment of its BioDiscovery 6 fund PARIS, JULY 7, 2022 - Andera Partners strengthens its organization by welcoming Jan Van den Bossche as a partner within Andera Life Sciences, its team specialized in innovative therapeutics and medical devices. Jan Van den Bossche (44 - KU Leuven) started his career at Petercam, where he was a biotech analyst for over 12 years. He was involved in numerous public and private transactions of Belgian and Dutch biotech companies, such as ThromboGenics, Tigenix, UCB, AMT (Uniqure), IBA, MDxHealth. Prior to joining Andera Partners, he worked for 7 years as a partner at Fund+, a Belgium-based fund investing in the life sciences sector. Andera Life Sciences partners (Sofia Ioannidou, Gilles Nobécourt, Raphaël Wisniewski and Olivier Litzka) comment: "We are delighted to reinforce the Andera Life Sciences team with an experienced investor like Jan. His arrival will allow us to accelerate the roll-out of our new BioDiscovery 6 fund and to further support our portfolio companies. Jan Van den Bossche, partner at Andera Life Sciences, says: "I am very pleased to join the Andera Life Sciences team, one of the most renowned European funds in the sector. I look forward to contributing my expertise and input to our future projects." The Andera Life Sciences team is now composed of 15 professionals including 5 partners and 3 venture partners. Active since 2000, the team has raised over €1.1 billion through its BioDiscovery family of funds and is currently investing from its new BioDiscovery 6 fund. Since inception, the BioDiscovery funds have invested in more than 75 European and U.S. biotech and medtech companies. Jan Van den Bossche also becomes the 20th partner of Andera Partners. For a high-resolution image of Jan Van den Bossche, please contact c.bayol@anderapartners.com.

ABOUT ANDERA PARTNERSCreated over 20 years ago, Andera Partners is a major player in private company investments in France and internationally. Its teams manage almost €3.6 billion in investments in life sciences (Andera Life Sciences), growth and buyout capital (Andera MidCap, Andera Expansion, Andera Croissance, Andera Co-Invest), sponsorless transactions (Andera Acto) and ecological transition (Andera Infra). Based in Paris, with offices in Antwerp and Munich, Andera Partners is wholly owned by its teams, which count nearly 95 professionals, of which 58 investment professionals. It is structured as a partnership and managed by a board of 10 partners. Responsible and committed, the management company regularly forms partnerships with non-profit sector entities and takes concrete action in the fight against global warming. Andera's 15-person life sciences team brings together extensive experience in the life sciences industry, private equity and venture capital. Active since 2000, the team has raised over €1.1 billion through its BioDiscovery family of funds and is currently investing from its new BioDiscovery 6 fund. Since inception, the BioDiscovery funds have invested in more than 75 European and U.S. biotech and medtech companies.



