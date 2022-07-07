Jigsaw Moves to Future-Proof Their Business by Deploying Mercaux's Next-Generation In-Store Experience and Checkout Platform

Jigsaw deploys Mercaux's Next Generation Composable In-Store Platform

Assisted Selling and Digital Styling solutions deployed in Phase 1 to redefine how customers interact with Jigsaw's stores and Store Associates

Phase 2 will introduce Mercaux's Next Generation Composable Checkout to bring Flexible and Fluid Omnichannel Transactions to the business

LONDON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercaux, The Next Generation In-Store Experience, Universal Basket & Checkout Platform, today announced the launch of a partnership with leading UK women's fashion retailer, Jigsaw. Phase 1 of the unification will provide a more seamless and inspirational in-store experience for customers by introducing Mercaux's Store Associate operated, Assisted Selling and Digital Styling solutions.

Jigsaw store representatives are known in the industry for building close relationships with their loyal customer base. The deployment of these solutions will further enhance this reputation by giving them real-time access to product discovery and availability across the endless aisle, alongside powerful selling content, such as styling suggestions and recommendations. The in-store experience will be further enhanced in Phase 2 by the introduction of a trial of Mercaux's latest solution to the market, Next Generation Composable Checkout, adding the flexibility and fluidity for customers to checkout using any payment method wherever and however they wish, be this in-store, online or remotely.

Jigsaw CEO, Beth Butterwick, commented, "The next 12 months are critical for Jigsaw in our ambitions to become a next generation retailer with aspirations to connect our online and offline worlds. I have experienced first-hand the impact that deploying Next Generation solutions can have on the customer experience in-store, so it was an easy decision to work with Mercaux once again."

Olga Kotsur, CEO of Mercaux, added: "It's fantastic to be working alongside Beth and her team as we look to support Jigsaw in their digital transformation aspirations. Jigsaw's vision to digitise their stores is future-proofing them for how customers will expect to interact with the store, across the entire journey: from product discovery through to checkout. We're delighted to be chosen as one of their major Next-Gen In-store partners and look forward to delivering upon the transformation roadmap in the weeks and months to come."

About Mercaux

Mercaux is a Next Generation In-Store Experience, Universal Basket and Checkout Platform.

The Experience layer redefines how customers interact with the physical store, through assisted selling and self-service solutions. Universal Baskets are created from these solutions that follow the customer wherever they continue their omnichannel experience. Next-Gen Checkout allows customers to complete the transaction anywhere, using any payment method. Mercaux is a member of the MACH Alliance where a thorough business and technical due diligence of Mercaux's platform to ensure that MACH philosophies, principles and architectures are adhered to.

When clients adopt digital tools in their stores, they typically go live in 2-4 weeks with the initial solutions and see an increase in conversion, loyalty and units per transaction (UPT). On average they experience a sales uplift of 8% and 5x+ ROI.

More information at mercaux.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1854696/Mercaux_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1854697/Mercaux_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1854698/Mercaux_3.jpg