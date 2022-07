discoverIE has made a small bolt-on acquisition within its Sensing & Connectivity division for £5m in cash. CDT, a high-margin business, provides cross-selling opportunities and should support more complex integrated designs within the Contour business cluster. We estimate the deal is earnings accretive, upgrading our underlying EPS forecasts by 1.0% in FY23 and 1.2% in FY24.

