Will guide organization on its mission to bring humanity back to the workplace and help grow the global brand

Workhuman, the company revolutionizing the way employees celebrate, connect with, and appreciate each other in the workplace, has announced that it has welcomed Tom Libretto, veteran technology marketing executive, as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), based out of Workhuman's Framingham headquarters. Libretto brings nearly 20 years of global marketing experience and has a successful record of leading large, diverse global teams that continuously deliver breakthrough marketing and business outcomes.

"As we look to the next phase of Workhuman's growth, we are thrilled to have Tom join our team as CMO to lead our fast-growing marketing organization," said Eric Mosley, Workhuman co-founder and CEO. "Over the last 20-plus years, Workhuman has built out and proven the need for workplace recognition and the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that humans need to feel connected and appreciated in order to do their best work and live their best lives. Tom's history of growing global tech brands perfectly aligns with Workhuman's history and path forward and I am confident he is the perfect human for this role."

Tom joins Workhuman from Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) where he held the CMO role from 2016-2022. While at the company, Tom led a team of 250 to transform the company's brand identity, scale an integrated data-centric approach to customer engagement, and leverage their thought-leadership across marketing channels, among other digital marketing and growth initiatives. Prior to Pegasystems, Tom held leadership positions at JP Morgan Chase, Nokia, IBM, and Lotus.

"Workhuman has been on an incredible growth journey, and I am thrilled to join the organization at this exciting time," said Libretto. "From the Workhuman Cloud to the company's flagship event, Workhuman Live, the company's potential is limitless. I'm looking forward to leading the marketing department to continued success."

Tom's announcement comes on the heels of Workhuman Live Atlanta, the company's game-changing conference that brings the world's best minds to share transformative ideas and to galvanize and inspire a community of thousands to create more human workplaces everywhere. Workhuman is holding its inaugural Workhuman Live Europe event in Dublin, Ireland from September 26-28th. These events, as well as the Workhuman Cloud, the company's SaaS platform, are how Workhuman is moving forward on its mission to make work more human.

To learn more about Workhuman and its Social Recognition solution, please visit www.workhuman.com.

About Workhuman:

Workhuman is helping companies meet today's biggest human capital challenges including unprecedented turnover, employee engagement, hybrid work environments, and DE&I through the Workhuman Cloud, a secure SaaS platform that provides the industry's best-in-class Social Recognition solution. As the leading global provider of technology solutions, analytics, expertise, and services helping organizations of all sizes build and foster workplace cultures powered by employee recognition and crowdsourced feedback, Workhuman is revolutionizing the way employees celebrate, connect with, and appreciate each other in the workplace. Combined with unmatched data through Workhuman iQ, we empower HR and business leaders with proactive insight to understand issues as they develop and tools to help them make the right decisions to align business objectives and culture to deliver immediate impact. And, with world-class award redemption from our proprietary global e-commerce network, Workhuman is committed to building more connected human-centered workplaces that recognize the value and potential of each and every employee.

For more than 20 years, Workhuman has been pioneering the human workplace by disrupting legacy and obsolete HR approaches to improve the employee experience at work, with solutions that engage with approx. seven million customer employees in 30+ languages, in 180 countries, generating 100 million instances of human connection. With dual headquarters in Dublin, Ireland and Framingham, Massachusetts, Workhuman employs 1,000 people who deploy solutions and services at scale, committed to helping companies improve returns on their most important investment- their people. For more information, please visit www.workhuman.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005077/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Jenna West

Sr. Manager, Global External Comms

Jenna.west@workhuman.com