InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.: Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market worth $ 2.60 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. has announced the publication of a market research report titled "Global Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market (By Type of Product(Probiotic drugs, Other drugs), By Type of Molecule(Small molecules, Biologics), By Target disease indication(Graft Versus Host Disease, Necrotizing Enterocolitis, Primary Hyperoxaluria, Recurrent C. difficile Infection, Others), By Therapeutic area (Digestive and Gastrointestinal Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Rare Disorders, Others), By route of administration(Oral therapeutics, Rectal therapeutics))- Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2030."

According to company's newest research, the Global Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market is worth US$ 355.9 Million in 2021 and is predicted to reach US$ 2608.0 Million in 2030, with a promising CAGR of 25.2% between 2022 and 2030.

Live Biotherapeutics are a recognized new class of medicines which contains live organisms, such as bacteria. These live microbiome drugs can prevent, treat and cure the disease conditions of humans and potentially transform how we treat many diseases. These therapeutics do not contain any vaccine category. These microbes produce and consume numerous compounds that considerably impact our health and well-being. The reintroduction of beneficial microorganisms has the potential to act as clinically relevant therapies to re-establish and maintain a healthy microbiome. Importantly, LBPs will also have a biological impact by affecting the local ecosystem, other microbes, and their interactions with the host.

Over the forecast period, market growth is anticipated to be driven by expanding research and development efforts as well as a growing pipeline of microbiome-targeting therapies that are anticipated to treat a wide range of serious diseases. The market is developing due to increasing innovation and technological developments in developing new pharmaceuticals and clinical trial activities for illness treatment. During the forecast period, significant growth opportunities are anticipated due to rising government funding and an increased R&D budget for drug development. Over 640 patents focused on microbiome therapeutics were approved in during last 2 years.

Challenges related to ensuring compliance with good manufacturing practices (GMP), Associated Safety Issues with LBPs and capacity include limited availability of expertise, a lack of specialized infrastructure which need for excessive capital investment, and the requirement for high capital expenditure. These factors are expected to restrain the growth of the market. However, due to rising demand for new novel drugs and the significant burden of bacterial infection disease, North America is expected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period (2022-2030). Companies receive enormous funding for product development and research on Live Biotherapeutic ingredients.

The key players involved in live biotherapeutic products industry are Seres Therapeutics, Inc., Microbiotica, Enterome, Destiny Pharma plc, Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings, AOBiome Therapeutics, Inc., Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Rebiotix Inc. (A Subsidiary of Ferring Pharmaceuticals), MaaT Pharma, Vedanta Biosciences Inc., OxThera AB, Pendulum Therapeutics, Caelus Health, Quorum Innovations, Sanofi S.A, DermBiont, Inc., EnteroBiotix Ltd, YSOPIA Bioscience, Winclove Probiotics, TargEDys, Evelo Biosciences, Inc., BiomX, Biomica Ltd., Scioto Biosciences, Inc., Lactobio A/S, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Second Genome Therapeutics, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kaleido Biosciences Inc., OptiBiotix Health Plc, PureTech Health Plc, Immuron Limited, Naked Biome, Synthetic Biologics, ExeGi Pharma, Nexbiome, Mybiotics Pharma LTD, 4D pharma plc, Axial Therapeutics, Inc., BrickBuilt Therapeutics, Siolta Therapeutics, Stellate Therapeutics, Sciotio Biosciences Inc, Rise Therapeutics, EverImmune S.A. and others.

Key developments in the market:

In Mar 2022 , Microbiotica has accomplished a £50 million ( $67 million ) Series B financing round, the largest microbiome-related financing round in Europe to date. The assets will also be used to advance Microbiotica's two lead oral Live Bacterial Therapeutics (LBTs), MB097 and MB310, to Phase 1b clinical trials, as well as LBTs in new disease areas.

Microbiotica has accomplished a £50 million ( ) Series B financing round, the largest microbiome-related financing round in to date. The assets will also be used to advance Microbiotica's two lead oral Live Bacterial Therapeutics (LBTs), MB097 and MB310, to Phase clinical trials, as well as LBTs in new disease areas. In Nov 2021 , Together by collaboration, Bacthera and Seres Therapeutics will commercially manufacture SER-109, a possible cure for recurrent C. difficile infection. According to the terms of the contract, Bacthera will build a special facility for commercial production in its new facility Microbiome Center of Excellence on Lonza's Ibex campus in Visp, Switzerland that is devoted to the production of LBPs.

, Together by collaboration, Bacthera and Seres Therapeutics will commercially manufacture SER-109, a possible cure for recurrent C. difficile infection. According to the terms of the contract, Bacthera will build a special facility for commercial production in its new facility Microbiome Center of Excellence on Lonza's Ibex campus in Visp, that is devoted to the production of LBPs. In Aug 2021 , Finch Therapeutics announced that the development of the FIN-524 Ulcerative Colitis Program will be accelerated its strategic partner Takeda. Prior to the anticipated start of clinical-stage development, Takeda will take over primary development responsibility for the programme, which is now known as TAK-524. With the change, Takeda will be able to use its knowledge of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) for the duration of the clinical development of FIN-524/TAK-524.

, Finch Therapeutics announced that the development of the FIN-524 Ulcerative Colitis Program will be accelerated its strategic partner Takeda. Prior to the anticipated start of clinical-stage development, Takeda will take over primary development responsibility for the programme, which is now known as TAK-524. With the change, Takeda will be able to use its knowledge of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) for the duration of the clinical development of FIN-524/TAK-524. In Nov 2020 , ExeGi Pharma declares EXE-346 Live Biotherapeutic an FDA orphan drug. Drugs and biological products designed to treat diseases that affect fewer than 200,000 patients in the US are given some advantages thanks to this designation. An LBP called EXE-346 has a fixed-proportion of 8 live probiotic bacterial strains that are meant to be taken orally.

Market Segmentation

Global Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market, by Type Of Product, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Probiotic Drugs

Other Drugs

Global Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market, by Type of Molecule, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Small Molecules

Biologics

Global Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market, by Target disease indication, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Graft Versus Host Disease

Necrotizing Enterocolitis

Primary Hyperoxaluria,

Recurrent C. difficile Infection

Others

Global Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market, by Therapeutic area, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Digestive and Gastrointestinal Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Rare Disorders

Others

Global Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market, by Route of administration, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Oral Therapeutics

Rectal Therapeutics

Global Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the pipeline products prospects for the Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market

To receive an industry overview and future trends of the Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market

To analyze the Global Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market drivers and challenges

To get information on the Global Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market size (Value US$ Mn) forecast to 2030

To get information on investments, mergers & acquisitions in the Global Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market industry

