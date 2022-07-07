Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed TokLok (TOL) on July 7, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TOL/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/130223_2be304ae44a45bf1_001full.jpg

As one of the world's most secure instant messengers, TokLok (TOL) was created for private use as well as companies and state institutions. Its native token TOL has been listed on LBank Exchange at 19:00 (UTC+8) on July 7, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing TokLok

TokLok is an instant messenger available for iOS and Android mobile devices for secure and anonymous messaging. When using it, users can decide who can communicate with them, and their encrypted message content is not stored anywhere, only the sender and receiver are able to read the message.

The application does not collect, and therefore does not store any information about users or their correspondence. It's ready and fully functional, and is appreciated and tested by experts both in Poland and around the world.

TokLok is a paid application. However, users can be rewarded with free lifetime access by making a one-time purchase of its native TOL tokens valued at 1000 PLN in total. This lifetime access entitles users to all future updates and feature releases.

In addition, the REIBA LTD that owns TokLok offers the opportunity to deposit purchased tokens in a special account in exchange for a dividend of 30% of the company's revenue paid out once a year. The profits paid out will be divided proportionally among all TOL holders who have decided to deposit their tokens. The minimum number of deposited TOL tokens in order to receive the bonus is 5,000.

TokLok is also offering an interest-bearing deposit to token holders with at least 1,000 TOL.

For keeping them in the account for a minimum of 12 months, investors receive 8% per year with daily capitalization of interest. This gives an effective interest rate of up to 8.3% per year, as interest is also charged on the interest. Profit from the deposits will be paid out in ETH.

About TOL Token

TOL is the native token of TokLok project, by purchasing it users will contribute to faster development of the communicator and supplementing TokLok with new features.

Based on ERC-20, TOL has a total supply of 10 million (i.e. 10,000,000) tokens, of which 80% is provided for first stage of sale, 10% is provided for second stage of sale, 2.5% is provided for third stage of sale, and the rest 7.5% is allocated for bonus and marketing.

The TOL token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 19:00 (UTC+8) on July 7, 2022, investors who are interested in TokLok investment can easily buy and sell TOL token on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about TOL Token:

Official Website: https://tokloktoken.com

Telegram: https://t.me/TokLok_official

Twitter: https://twitter.com/toklokofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/toklokofficial/

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube





Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130223