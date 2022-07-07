MATTHIAS WODNIOK ROUNDS OUT NEW FABASOFT BOARD TEAM

Matthias Wodniok (49), who until now has served as Managing Director of Fabasoft Deutschland GmbH, joins the Managing Board of Fabasoft AG beginning July 1, 2022. Wodniok assumes responsibility for the entire Government segment with immediate effect. Fabasoft is a market leader in the German-speaking world in the field of document management and records management for digital administrative work in the public sector.

Established market leadership in Germany

Matthias Wodniok joined Fabasoft more than 20 years ago. The steady expansion of Fabasoft's market leadership in the area of electronic administrative work, which includes commissions at the federal and state levels in Germany, ranks among Matthias Wodniok's achievements to date.

Restructuring of the Managing Board complete

Following the appointment of Oliver Albl as Chief Technical Officer (CTO) in May, the Managing Board headed by company founder and CEO Helmut Fallmann is now complete.

About Fabasoft

Fabasoft is among the leading software product companies and cloud service providers in Europe for digital document management as well as electronic document, process, and records management. For more than three decades, numerous public sector organizations and reputable private enterprises have placed their trust in Fabasoft's long-standing quality and experience.

