KELLER GROUP PLC - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, July 7

For immediate release 7 July 2022

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Keller Group plc, the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor, announces that Non-executive Director Eva Lindqvist has been appointed to the Board of Greencoat Renewables PLC with effect from 7 July 2022.

This notification is made in accordance with paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

For further information, please contact:

Keller Group plcwww.keller.com

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat 020 7616 7575

Notes to Editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 6,000 projects every year, generating annual revenue of more than £2bn.

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

