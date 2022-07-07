Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.07.2022
Unfassbarer Durchbruch! Nach LPD-Epilepsiebehandlung 10 Wochen anfallsfrei!
WKN: 885287 ISIN: GB0001738615  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
07.07.2022 | 11:40
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, July 7

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 30 June 2022, it held the following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

NamePercentage of net assets
GCP Infrastructure Investments0.83%
Residential Secure Income0.60%
Pershing Square Holdings0.35%
AVI Global Trust0.27%
UIL Zero Div Pref 20220.10%
UIL Zero Div Pref 20240.08%
Pantheon Infrastructure0.04%
Total2.27%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 30 June 2022, the ten largest investments were as follows:

NamePercentage of net assets
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 20248.85%
iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened UCITS ETF3.44%
SPDR MSCI Europe UCITS ETF2.40%
US Treasury 0.75% Index-Linked 20452.24%
Vonovia2.13%
Grainger1.91%
US Treasury 0.375% Index-Linked 20441.80%
Greencoat UK Wind1.50%
Secure Income REIT1.41%
North Atlantic Smaller Companies1.32%
Total27.00%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
