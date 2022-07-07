Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 30 June 2022, it held the following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of net assets GCP Infrastructure Investments 0.83% Residential Secure Income 0.60% Pershing Square Holdings 0.35% AVI Global Trust 0.27% UIL Zero Div Pref 2022 0.10% UIL Zero Div Pref 2024 0.08% Pantheon Infrastructure 0.04% Total 2.27%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 30 June 2022, the ten largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of net assets UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024 8.85% iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened UCITS ETF 3.44% SPDR MSCI Europe UCITS ETF 2.40% US Treasury 0.75% Index-Linked 2045 2.24% Vonovia 2.13% Grainger 1.91% US Treasury 0.375% Index-Linked 2044 1.80% Greencoat UK Wind 1.50% Secure Income REIT 1.41% North Atlantic Smaller Companies 1.32% Total 27.00%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.

