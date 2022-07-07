Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group will publish Half Year Financial Report on 21 July 2022

ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 7 JULY 2022 AT 1.00 P.M. EEST

Enento Group will publish Half Year Financial Report on 21July 2022

Enento Group Plc will publish its Half Year Financial Report 1.1. - 30.6.2022 on Thursday, 21 July 2022 at 11.00 a.m. EEST. The Half Year Financial Report will be available on Enento's investor website https://enento.com/investors/after the publication.

Enento Group will hold a webcast for analysts, investors and media in English on the same day, where CEO Jeanette Jäger and CFO Elina Stråhlman will present the performance and events of the second quarter 2022.

Date and time: Thursday, 21July2022 at 2.00 p.m. EEST

You can follow the English webcast and conference call at:

https://cloud.webcast.fi/enento/2022-07-21-enento-q2

To participate in the conference call, please dial in using one of the numbers below:

Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0572

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5664 2754

United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 165 3641

United States, LA: +1 323-701-0170

The conference ID code: 655339

The presentation material will be available on the company's investor website at 1.30 p.m. EEST and a recording of the webcast later during the day.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:

Pia Katila

Investor Relations Manager

tel. +358 10 270 7056

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 432 people (FTE) are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2021 was 163.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.