Scepter Holdings, Inc. Launches Adapti Information Campaign Via Adapti.io

Scepter releases Adapti SAAS (software as a service) video to introduce and promote Adapti as a tool for helping potential client Brands leverage Influencers for product/brand promotion.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2022 / Scepter Holdings, Inc., (OTC PINK:BRZL) a high-performance consumer goods sales and marketing company, recently released a new video on Adapti.io to introduce and promote Adapti, its artificial intelligence (AI) driven data analysis platform, to client Brands looking to leverage Influencers as part of their product/brand promotion campaigns. The new video further explains the history of the Adapti platform, and the drivers behind creating a platform to match Influencers to Brands and products.

As part of Scepter's campaign to introduce Adapti to marketers, this new video was released on Adapti.io to further define the challenges associated with Influencer marketing and present Adapti as the solution. Adapti was designed as an artificial intelligence (AI) driven SAAS (software as a service) Influencer platform designed to identify the potential return on investment (ROI) of product promotion through Influencer engagement. The platform leverages public datasets and identifies correlations between real time product sales data and influencer engagement impact, using proprietary AI models.

"Brand and product promotion has fundamentally changed in the last few years, with customers looking for social proof prior to making a purchasing decision. Marketers now look to leverage influencers to establish the social proof their potential customers demand. Adapti has been designed to shortcut the matching process when selecting online influencers." stated Vasil Popov, VP of Marketing.

About Scepter Holdings, Inc.

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") manages the sales and brand development of high-performance consumer packaged goods. The company seeks to acquire performing brands to add to the company's portfolio of products and brands sold online and through strategic retail relationships. The company has expertise manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling online through various channels. Scepter Holdings, Inc. was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on January 11, 2007.

For more information, please visit our website: https://scepterbrands.com or https://adapti.io/

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Scepter Holdings, Inc. filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investors Contact:

775-375-1500

info@scepterbrands.com

SOURCE: Scepter Holdings, Inc.

