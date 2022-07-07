The award recognises companies that ensure the wellbeing of workers and worksites by implementing innovative safety and workforce management solutions

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2022) - TraceSafe Technologies Inc. (CSE: TSF) ("TraceSafe") a global leader in location-aware Internet of Things (IoT) for large-scale industrial and enterprise operations, is proud to announce that their prestige partner, Boustead Projects E&C Pte Ltd, the eco-sustainability leader in pioneering new private sector industrial development, has won the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Innovation Award 2022, for implementing SafeSite- TraceSafe's innovative jobsite and worker safety solution. Presented by the WSH Council and supported by the Ministry of Manpower, Singapore, the annual WSH Awards recognise organizations and individuals who have achieved excellence in workplace safety and health.

SafeSite uses an interconnected ecosystem of BLE wearables, sirens and gateways that are powered by an advanced analytics dashboard and allow real-time worker visibility through integrated smart sensing. The solution helps construction site owners to access data analytics that are critical in tackling safety violations and bridging workers' knowledge gaps at the worksite. The solutions also help in shaping workers' behavioral patterns to reduce safety risks with targeted training. The solution is designed with plug-and-play wearable devices and smart sensors with solar power charging panels that come with long battery lives and are highly suitable for construction sites.

"Since deploying SafeSite, we have seen improvements in workers' behavior on-site and have uncovered unforeseen safety gaps using the system. The solution has helped us tremendously in identifying risky blind spots at our job sites," said Howard How, Director (Environmental, Health & Safety), Boustead Projects.

"We would like to congratulate Boustead Projects on winning this prestigious award and are proud to be their partners in the digital transformation journey," said Jasling Ong, Managing Director- TraceSafe APAC. "Over the last two years, we've continued to see how businesses, and industries are using technology in new ways to address specific and emerging health and safety problems. SafeSite is a truly game changing solution for industry leaders to avoid accidents and other safety risks at construction sites. The award is proof of the meaningful impact of our solution and motivates us to continue developing value focused innovative solutions that can be executed at scale."

TraceSafe's solutions are built to solve safety and efficiency needs at construction jobsites of all scales and sizes. Some of the key safety features that are part of the SafeSite solution:

Anti-entrapment alert

Moving Machinery alert

Road Construction Safety alert

Barricaded Machinery alert

Work Zone Monitoring alert

Work Zone Compliance alert

Red/Danger Zone alert

Tunnel Construction Safety alert

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions transforming large-scale industrial and enterprise operations with unique wearables, industrial-grade sensors and award-winning analytics platform. The company's hardware solutions, powered by advanced low-power bluetooth beacons, work together with its proprietary software to provide mission-critical data enabling safer, efficient and sustainable enterprise environments. With presence across North America, Asia and Europe, TraceSafe's solutions are trusted by leading organizations in healthcare, hospitality, construction, events, education and government.

