Objectway, a global wealth, banking asset management software provider, has been recognised as the market's leading firm for Private Banking and Wealth Management deals in the IBS Intelligence Sales League Table (SLT).

Objectway also got a very favorable place in the SLT Leaderboard for Private Banking Wealth Management, a reflection of the company's offering performance and scalability on a global scale.

With a 20-year track record, the IBS Intelligence Annual Sales League Table (SLT) is the industry-acknowledged barometer of global banking technology vendor performance. This year, IBSi SLT assessed systems purchases made by over 1000+ banks across 250+ products from 60 suppliers.

According to the analysis of IBS Intelligence, the past couple of years have seen banks and financial institutions pursuing digital acceleration at a speed never witnessed before. While the world faces economic disruption and geopolitical instabilities, financial institutions reached record levels of investment in 2021 in developing digital solutions to modernise their customer experience and user interfaces.

Robin Amlôt, Managing Editor of IBS Intelligence, commented: "We congratulate Objectway for its achievement in the IBSi Sales League Table 2022, ranking top in Private Banking Wealth Management technology. This achievement reflects the quality of more than 3 decades of outperformance by Objectway and of the firm's integrated banking and wealth management ecosystem solutions."

Luigi Marciano, Objectway's Group CEO and Founder, noted: "Dynamic digital acceleration is key to success in financial services. Technology is critical in enabling bankers and wealth managers to accomplish their main business objectives of achieving scale, improving front office efficiency and attracting new clients. Moving forward, replacing and updating their systems is high on firms' digital agendas as they plan to build a business model capable of servicing future growth targets."

