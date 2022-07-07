Chubb Announces David Kirk as New Head of Marine for Global Markets

LONDON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of David Kirk as Head of Marine for Chubb Global Markets (CGM), the company's London Market wholesale and specialty business including its Lloyd's platform.

David is currently Cargo Product Head and Deputy Head of Marine CGM. In his new capacity, he will assume responsibility for the oversight and development of CGM's Marine portfolio underwritten in the London wholesale market, including the cargo, fine art & specie, hull, yacht and marine liability classes.

David joined Chubb in 2005 and rose through the ranks to become Marine Cargo Product Head for CGM Syndicates 2488 and 1882, before moving into his current role as Deputy Head of Marine. He is a Chartered Fellow of the Insurance Institute.

He succeeds Mark Edmondson who, after eight years in the role, assumes a new position as Consultant Marine Underwriter for CGM, providing technical underwriting and special project support to Chubb's Marine team. Mark's role will include the leadership and continuing development of the hull, yacht and marine liability classes written by CGM's London Market platform.

Both are based in London, with David Kirk reporting to Robert Wilson, Chief Underwriting Officer for CGM and Andrew Williamson, Executive Vice President Marine, Overseas General Insurance. Mark Edmondson will report to Andrew Williamson and David Kirk. The changes are effective 11 July.

Robert Wilson said: "I am delighted with David's promotion to Head of Marine for Chubb Global Markets. It reflects the enormous contribution that he has made to CGM and is the culmination of a long-established succession plan for Mark. Having been a valuable member of our Marine team for more than 16 years, David brings to the role a wealth of insight, understanding and experience, which will help us pursue continued growth as we innovate and create new solutions for our clients."

Andrew Williamson said: "Mark has made a huge contribution to the growth and profitability of our business over the last eight years. CGM's Marine portfolio has thrived under his exceptional leadership and we will undoubtedly continue to benefit from his wealth of experience in his new capacity as Consultant Marine Underwriter."

About Chubb



Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/324916/Chubb_Logo.jpg