Some 66 solar projects secured 15-year contracts-for-difference (CfDs) in a procurement exercise hailed a success despite undershooting its capacity targets.On a day when most eyes in the UK were on Boris Johnson's attempts to cling to power, the government's Department of Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy announced the results of its latest renewable energy auction. Some 66 solar projects secured 15-year contracts-for-difference (CfDs) in a procurement exercise hailed a success despite undershooting its capacity targets. The government had aimed for 12 GW of new clean energy generation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...