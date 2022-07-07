Sebetralstat Phase 3 KONFIDENT and KVD824 Phase 2 KOMPLETE Clinical Trial Enrollment on Track -

Formal Notification Received of Sebetralstat EU Orphan Drug Status -

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors, today provided an operational update and released financial results for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2022.

"We are pleased with the progress we have made over the last fiscal year in the development of the candidates in our oral hereditary angioedema franchise," said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. "We are meeting our enrollment targets for both our current clinical trials, the sebetralstat KONFIDENT Phase 3 and KVD824 KOMPLETE Phase 2. In addition, we are making great strides in developing our next wave of investigational compounds with promising preclinical data for our oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program. The Company is also well-capitalized, with funding until at least early 2024, which we expect takes us beyond data from both of our ongoing clinical trials."

Fiscal 2022 and Recent Business Highlights:

In June 2022, the Company received formal notice that the European Commission has designated sebetralstat as an orphan medicinal product for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. The orphan designation allows KalVista guaranteed access to the centralized procedure for marketing authorization, among other benefits, and would provide 10 years of market exclusivity.

Enrollment is proceeding as expected for the Phase 3 KONFIDENT trial for sebetralstat, with data expected in the second half of 2023. The Phase 2 KOMPLETE clinical trial for KVD824, an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor KalVista is developing for the prevention of HAE attacks, also remains on track with its enrollment targets. Data from the KOMPLETE trial is expected in mid-2023.

Reported promising preclinical data for our oral factor XIIa inhibitor program at the KININ2022 conference. Presentations showed that our oral FXIIa inhibitors block the initiation and amplification of the kallikrein kinin system (KKS) in preclinical models as well as suppressing FXII zymogen enzyme activity.

Announced the appointment of Patrick A. Treanor, Chief Operating Officer of Pathalys Pharma, to the Board of Directors.

Announced that the name "sebetralstat" was approved by the World Health Organization's International Nonproprietary Names (WHO-INN) Expert Committee and the American Medical Association's United States Adopted Names (AMA-USAN) Council for the drug candidate formerly known as KVD900.

Published new data for sebetralstat in the journal Clinical Experimental Allergy. In the publication, orally administered sebetralstat was shown to be quickly absorbed and provided rapid and near-complete inhibition of plasma kallikrein and strong suppression of kallikrein-kinin system activation in patients with HAE.

Announced the initiation of the Phase 3 KONFIDENT clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of sebetralstat as the first potential oral, on-demand therapy for hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks. The worldwide, double-blind, placebo-controlled crossover trial will evaluate the efficacy of two dose levels of sebetralstat compared to placebo in adolescents and adults experiencing acute HAE attacks.

Provided new data from the Phase 2 trial of sebetralstat at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting. Data presentations highlighted rapid suppression of plasma kallikrein activity after sebetralstat administration and its relationship with symptomatic relief from HAE attacks.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results:

Revenue: No revenue was recognized for the three months and fiscal years ended April 30, 2022, or April 30, 2021, respectively.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $19.2 million for the three months ended April 30, 2022, compared to $11.9 million for the same period in the prior fiscal year. Research and development expenses were $70.2 million for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2022, compared to $41.3 million for the prior fiscal year. The increase in spending in the fiscal year ended April 30, 2022, primarily reflects increased costs related to the ongoing clinical trials for sebetralstat and KVD824, increased preclinical spending, and a headcount driven increase in personnel costs.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $7.6 million for the three months ended April 30, 2022, compared to $6.2 million for the same period in the prior fiscal year. General and administrative expenses were $26.4 million for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2022, compared to $16.6 million for the prior fiscal year. The increase in G&A expenses was primarily due to an increase in compensation related expenses and to a lesser extent, increases in professional fees, commercial planning expenses, facility costs and other administrative costs.

Net Loss: Net loss was $24.1 million, or $(0.98) per weighted average basic and diluted share, for the three months ended April 30, 2022, compared to net loss of $15.0 million, or $(0.65) per weighted average basic and diluted share for the same period in the prior fiscal year. Net loss was $82.3 million, or $(3.36) per weighted average basic and diluted share for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2022, compared to net loss of $46.2 million, or $(2.42) per weighted average basic and diluted share in the prior fiscal year. The increase in net loss and net loss per share primarily resulted from the increase in operating expenses, primarily research and development.

Cash position: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $166.2 million on April 30, 2022, compared to $248.9 million on April 30, 2021. The decrease in the net cash position over the fiscal year is primarily due to increased operating expenses.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). KalVista is developing sebetralstat as an oral on-demand therapy for acute HAE attacks and is enrolling the Phase 3 KONFIDENT clinical trial. KVD824 is in development for prophylactic treatment of HAE, with the Phase 2 KOMPLETE clinical trial underway. In addition, KalVista's oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment of HAE for patients. In DME, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor, called KVD001, has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial.

For more information about KalVista, please visit www.kalvista.com.

For more information on the sebetralstat HAE on-demand Phase 3 KONFIDENT study, please visit www.konfidentstudy.com.

For more information on the KVD824 HAE prophylaxis Phase 2 KOMPLETE study, please visit www.kompletestudy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the potential impact of COVID-19, that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, timing or outcomes of communications with the FDA, our expectations about safety and efficacy of our product candidates and timing of clinical trials and its results, our ability to commence clinical studies or complete ongoing clinical studies, including our Phase 3 KONFIDENT and Phase 2 KOMPLETE clinical trials, and to obtain regulatory approvals for sebetralstat, KVD824 and other candidates in development, the ability of sebetralstat, KVD824 and other candidates in development to treat HAE or DME, and the future progress and potential success of our oral Factor XIIa program. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2021, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and our other reports that we may make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) April 30, April 30, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 30,732 50,592 Marketable securities 135,470 198,337 Research and development tax credit receivable 14,098 10,418 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,347 4,917 Total current assets 193,647 264,264 Property and equipment, net 2,178 1,791 Right of use assets 7,862 5,758 Other assets 193 200 Total assets 203,880 272,013 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 3,638 1,981 Accrued expenses 6,961 6,930 Lease liability current portion 977 863 Total current liabilities 11,576 9,774 Long-term liabilities: Lease liability net of current portion 7,211 5,046 Total long-term liabilities 7,211 5,046 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value 25 24 Additional paid-in capital 439,104 426,437 Accumulated deficit (250,175 (167,836 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,861 (1,432 Total stockholders' equity 185,093 257,193 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 203,880 272,013

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended April 30, April 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Operating expenses: Research and development 19,213 11,877 70,167 41,286 General and administrative 7,598 6,165 26,446 16,637 Total operating expenses 26,811 18,042 96,613 57,923 Operating loss (26,811 (18,042 (96,613 (57,923 Other income: Interest income 268 314 1,090 903 Foreign currency exchange rate gain (loss) (1,008 132 (1,537 847 Other income 3,438 2,639 14,721 9,929 Total other income 2,698 3,085 14,274 11,679 Loss before income taxes (24,113 (14,957 (82,339 (46,244 Income tax (benefit) expense Net loss (24,113 (14,957 (82,339 (46,244 Net loss per share, basic and diluted (0.98 (0.65 (3.36 (2.42 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 24,545,360 23,118,127 24,473,092 19,094,440

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited) Years Ended April 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss (82,339 (46,244 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 564 537 Stock-based compensation expense 11,086 7,118 Realized (gain) loss from sale of marketable securities 581 (153 Non-cash operating lease expense 179 114 Amortization of premium on available for sale securities 2,565 685 Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss 1,552 (574 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Research and development tax credit receivable (5,201 7,457 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (9,280 (244 Accounts payable 1,687 150 Accrued expenses 472 983 Net cash used in operating activities (78,134 (30,171 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of available for sale securities (136,920 (201,210 Sales and maturities of available for sale securities 195,711 53,638 Acquisition of property and equipment (931 (82 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 57,860 (147,654 Cash flows from financing activities Issuance of common stock, net of offering expenses 210,582 Issuance of common stock from equity incentive plans 1,581 1,535 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,581 212,117 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,167 511 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (19,860 34,803 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 50,592 15,789 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 30,732 50,592

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005180/en/

Contacts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jarrod Aldom

Vice President, Corporate Communications

(201) 705-0254

jarrod.aldom@kalvista.com