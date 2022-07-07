FULL LIST: Winners of the 2022 QSR Media UK Awards, powered by Red Bull

LONDON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK's best of the best QSR chains were lauded for their creativity, agility and overall performance.
14 brands were lauded for their innovation and exemplary performance over the past 12 months during the inaugural QSR Media UK Awards, powered by Red Bull, held in London last June 28.
Winners of their respective categories are as follows:
Best Digital Initiative - Papa Johns International
Best Brand Transformation - Coco di Mama
Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative - Coco di Mama
Best Marketing Campaign - Papa Johns International
Best New Concept - Neat Burger
Rising Star - David Hodgetts, Triple Two Coffee
Best Innovation - Food and Beverage - Ole & Steen
Best Innovation - Health - Island Poké
Best Sustainability Initiative - Wahaca
Best Loyalty Program - Ole & Steen
Best Customer Experience - Bewiched Coffee
Best COVID Initiative - Pizza Hut Delivery
Special Recognition Award - Triple Two Coffee
Squad of the Year - Coco di Mama
2022 Multi-Site Restaurant of the Year - Slim Chickens
Editor's Choice: Tortilla, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Bubbleology, Tim Hortons UK & Ireland
Philippa Charlton, editor for QSR Media UK, commented: "Congratulations to all of our winners during the first-ever QSR Media UK Awards! The level of excellence they displayed in the past months amidst a series of unwelcome challenges is an unwavering testament to the resiliency and importance of the multi-site restaurant industry. We look forward to how the sector will continue to thrive and are excited to see what's next."
Claire Oliver, Head of On Premise Marketing for Red Bull, added: "Well done to all brands who took the challenges these past years as an opportunity to be creative, agile and to think ahead. Our thanks to QSR Media UK for assembling this event to provide an accurate snapshot of what's defining the multi-site restaurant industry and what's next."
About Our Event
The QSR Media UK Conference & Awards is the c-suite event in the UK dedicated to the quick service and fast casual restaurant industry.
About QSR Media
QSR Media UK is a news and research portal dedicated to the quick service and fast casual restaurant sector in the UK.
Contact: QSR Media Team
editorial@qsrmedia.co.uk
+65 3158 1386
https://www.qsrmedia.co.uk