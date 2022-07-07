FULL LIST: Winners of the 2022 QSR Media UK Awards, powered by Red Bull

LONDON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK's best of the best QSR chains were lauded for their creativity, agility and overall performance.

14 brands were lauded for their innovation and exemplary performance over the past 12 months during the inaugural QSR Media UK Awards, powered by Red Bull, held in London last June 28.

Winners of their respective categories are as follows:

Best Digital Initiative - Papa Johns International

Best Brand Transformation - Coco di Mama

Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative - Coco di Mama

Best Marketing Campaign - Papa Johns International

Best New Concept - Neat Burger

Rising Star - David Hodgetts, Triple Two Coffee

Best Innovation - Food and Beverage - Ole & Steen

Best Innovation - Health - Island Poké

Best Sustainability Initiative - Wahaca

Best Loyalty Program - Ole & Steen

Best Customer Experience - Bewiched Coffee

Best COVID Initiative - Pizza Hut Delivery

Special Recognition Award - Triple Two Coffee

Squad of the Year - Coco di Mama

2022 Multi-Site Restaurant of the Year - Slim Chickens

Editor's Choice: Tortilla, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Bubbleology, Tim Hortons UK & Ireland

Philippa Charlton, editor for QSR Media UK, commented: "Congratulations to all of our winners during the first-ever QSR Media UK Awards! The level of excellence they displayed in the past months amidst a series of unwelcome challenges is an unwavering testament to the resiliency and importance of the multi-site restaurant industry. We look forward to how the sector will continue to thrive and are excited to see what's next."

Claire Oliver, Head of On Premise Marketing for Red Bull, added: "Well done to all brands who took the challenges these past years as an opportunity to be creative, agile and to think ahead. Our thanks to QSR Media UK for assembling this event to provide an accurate snapshot of what's defining the multi-site restaurant industry and what's next."

About Our Event

The QSR Media UK Conference & Awards is the c-suite event in the UK dedicated to the quick service and fast casual restaurant industry.

About QSR Media

QSR Media UK is a news and research portal dedicated to the quick service and fast casual restaurant sector in the UK.

Contact: QSR Media Team

editorial@qsrmedia.co.uk

+65 3158 1386

https://www.qsrmedia.co.uk