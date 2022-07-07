Options Technology, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, today announced its seventh Microsoft Gold Partner Status competency in Collaboration and Content.

Gold Partner Status is awarded to only the top 1% of Microsoft partners and is a recognised mark of the highest technology and business performance standards worldwide.

Microsoft's Collaboration Content competency focuses on Options' proficiency in developing efficient and effective collaboration and communication practices in cloud-based and hybrid environments.

This accolade is the latest addition to Options' global cloud-agnostic platform. It follows the company's receipt of Microsoft Gold Partner awards in Security, Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions, Cloud Productivity, Cloud Platform, Project and Portfolio Management, and Communication competencies.

Options' President and CEO, Danny Moore, said, "Achieving our seventh Gold Partner Status with Microsoft not only distinguishes Options as a world leader in cloud-based solutions, but it also demonstrates the learning and technical growth that goes hand-in-hand with our award-winning employee development programme.

As our Cloud offering continues to go from strength to strength, this latest accolade is a powerful reminder of the Options team's excellence, dedication and resourcefulness, and it has successfully fast-tracked our mission to be the number one public Cloud operator in the financial sector."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of announcements for Options, including its win for Best Employee Development Programme at the Irish News Workplace Employment Awards, VMware Cloud Verified Status in LHC, and the launch of Quantify and Data Store products.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

About Options

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

About Abry Partners

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

