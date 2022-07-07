Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2022) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to report surface channel sampling results from new drill trail exposures in the Eagle area. The new trails were utilized for the recently completed reverse circulation ("RC") program and the currently active diamond drilling program at its Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Continuous channel sampling was completed in 2022 on twelve (12) road cuts exposed in late 2021 during drill trail construction completed to drill test the southeast extensions of the Eagle, Eagle South and 020 Zones. Highlights of this channel sampling include:

A collective total of 545 metres (" m ") of upper road cut outcrop exposure was systematically channel sampled at twelve (12) locations where areas of moderate to strong iron-carbonate altered and mineralized bedrock was identified.

") of upper road cut outcrop exposure was systematically channel sampled at twelve (12) locations where areas of moderate to strong iron-carbonate altered and mineralized bedrock was identified. Six (6) intervals within the channel samples returned encouraging results providing additional exposures of the Eagle and 020 Zones.

The Eagle Zone has now been identified in eight (8) road cut exposures along a 435 m strike length .

. Highlights for new exposures of the Eagle Zone include: 7.68 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold over 12.0 m, including 9.89 gpt gold over 8.0 m; 6.35 gpt gold over 8.0 m, and 4.49 gpt gold over 6.0 m.

include: including and Highlights for the exposure of the interpreted 020 Zone channel sample include: 1.36 gpt gold over 20.0 m, containing two higher grade intervals of 2.31 gpt gold over 6.0 m and 2.75 gpt gold over 4.0 m.

channel sample include: containing two higher grade intervals of and Mineralization in the Eagle area has now been delineated over a 435-m trend by 71 relatively shallow RC and diamond drill intersections and eight (8) surface channel samples with an average mineralized drill length of 9.6 m and a weighted average grade of 5.17 gpt gold.

Diamond drilling is currently active with the completion to date of 1665 m in eight (8) drill holes in the 020 Target area. Assay results are pending.

The locations of the channel samples reported in this release are located on Figure 1 surface plan which also shows the location of the RC drill holes completed in 2022. The 2022 channel sample assay results are summarized in Table 1 below. The complete tabulation of RC drilling and the 2021 diamond drill results are summarized on the Company website.

For the current active diamond drilling program, a total of 364 diamond drill core samples have been submitted to the ALS Global laboratory for gold assay and multi-element ICP analysis. Assay results will be reported when received.

Gold intersections and surface exposures in the Reliance Property are associated with intense iron-carbonate and sericite alteration, within structurally deformed quartz-rich cataclastite breccia and brecciated vein sequences related to the Royal Shear. Gold mineralization is directly related to varying amounts of arsenopyrite, stibnite and pyrite as sulphide replacement and multigenerational breccias often with associated pervasive silicification, quartz stockwork and/or quartz breccia infill. Reliance is interpreted to represent a shallow-level (Epizonal) Orogenic gold system.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION

Robert T. Boyd

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Endurance Gold Corporation

(604) 682-2707, info@endurancegold.com

www.endurancegold.com

Channel samples were collected by a geologist and assistant using a hand-held electric hammer "demolition" chisel which extracts a continuous channel in outcrop horizontally across a pre-measured and marked outcrop face. Since 2020, all rock and channel samples were submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they were crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples were then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold were re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb were re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Grab samples are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades on the property or within the target areas.

The work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.





Table 1: Eagle Zone and Eagle 020 Zone Channel Sample Results



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/130214_e21f3973b4837baf_002full.jpg







Figure 1: Eagle Zone and Eagle 020 Zone Channel Sample Locations



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/130214_e21f3973b4837baf_003full.jpg



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130214