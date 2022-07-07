Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2022) - Zonetail Inc. ("Zonetail") (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ben Scott to its Advisory Board.

Mr. Scott brings extensive real estate industry experience, having led Asset Management and Property Management functions at Akelius Real Estate Management before, most recently, acting as Director of Operations for the Kaneff Group of Companies. As compensation for being on the Advisory Committee, Ben has been granted 250,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.05, The stock options vest over 24 months and expire on July 6, 2027."

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) is a mobile platform and market network that enables high-rise residents to better manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities and services . Our Mission is to provide a state-of-the-art mobile platform that enables high-rise residents to better manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities, and services. And our Vision is to build a critical mass of users in the hard-to-reach, high rise residential vertical, through a unique mobile market network model - providing vital information, products, and services at the tap of a screen. We are the search engine to optimize your home. Zonetail also has a partnership with AAHOA, the largest association of hotels in the world representing approximately 35,000 hotels and 65% of the U.S. hotel market. The Company expects to relaunch its hotel vertical when market conditions within the hotel industry have rebounded after COVID.

