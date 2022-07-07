Purchase order of 1,000 kg for prompt delivery to support the growing demand for VINIA®

Pipeline of 6 major customers testing VINIA® for inclusion in their final products

Favorable terms of Purchase Order reflect the increasing value of the product and substantially contribute to BioHarvest's top line

Vancouver, British Columbia and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2022) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTC PINK: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") today announced that Batory Foods (Batory) has placed a purchase order for 1,000 kg of VINIA®, to be delivered by end of December 2022. Batory Foods ("Batory"), a leading food ingredients distributor in the USA, is one of the top three companies in the nutraceutical and food and beverage ingredient segments of the market. Batory is the exclusive B2B distributor of BioHarvest's Nutraceuticals and expected Hemp based Cannabis products in the US.

In addition to the significant size of this purchase order, it also carries more favorable financial terms for BioHarvest in reflection of the higher B2B wholesale price of VINIA® in the market and reflects the willingness of end customers to pay higher pricing for VINIA® when utilizing VINIA® as a key ingredient in their respective products. The adoption of VINIA® by the US market is evidenced by the sales growth and projections described in the Company's July 5th, 2022, news release.

"Teaming up with BioHarvest Sciences from the get-go was a strategic diversification of our product portfolio to include on-trend and high-end functional ingredients" stated Vince Pinneri, President of Batory Foods. "We have identified major end customers who can appreciate the value of the scientific and clinical based Nutraceuticals from BioHarvest and are convinced of the prospects of integrating these into their offerings to consumers".

VINIA® is now being designed and tested in multiple products by major US brands covering a wide gamut of applications such as coffee, tea, yoghurt, nutrition bars, and nutritional beverages.

Ilan Sobel, CEO of BHSC, commented "We made a sound decision in September 2020 to partner with Batory. This partnership reflected their vote of confidence in the scientifically and clinically proven advantages of BHSC's technology and portfolio of unique products. Batory has been a great partner to help us drive the required disruption in the nutraceutical ingredients industry. This latest purchase order is just the beginning of what is a mutually beneficial long-term relationship and we look forward to partnering with Batory on our journey for VINIA® to be included as a strategic ingredient in major brands in the nutraceutical, and food & beverage industries. "

Q2 2022 Shareholder Update

BioHarvest invites all interested investors and media to the Q2 BioHarvest Shareholder Update at 2PM EST July 7th, 2022. The online meeting will be hosted by CEO Ilan Sobel and will feature a live Q&A session. Free registration to the event is available here: Q2 2022 BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Shareholder Update | BioHarvest Sciences (livestorm.co)

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that strong sales metrics experienced to date will result in future demand or that proposed additional marketing expenditures will result in increased sales. Markets for nutraceuticals are unpredictable and subject to changes in consumer tastes and trends as well as economic factors beyond our control. Delays and cost overruns may result in delays achieving our objectives obtaining market acceptance, and regulatory approvals for geographic expansion is subject to risk and cannot be guaranteed. There is no assurance that our products will be integrated into products by major US brands as this will depend on successful testing by them of our products and any products which may integrate our products and the assessment of the potential market acceptance of such products which is uncertain. There is no assurance that the Company sales revenue for 2022 will reach USD 5 to 7 million and there is no assurance that the Company cash flow breaking point will be achieved in 2023. There is no assurance of commercial availability of our Cannabis product in 2022 or that the Company achieves the conversion of the two tons VINIA® facility to Cannabis production in 2022. These things are subject to construction and approval delays and uncertainties that may be beyond the control of BioHarvest. Projected sales of Cannabis will require the Company to obtain production and/or export licensing which cannot be assured.

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

