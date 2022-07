SCWX Stock a Pure-Play Cybersecurity Stock With Big PotentialIn my search for beaten-down technology stocks, pure-play cybersecurity company Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) surfaced on my screens. Secureworks stock is down by 59% from its high of $26.89, which was set in September 2021, offering contrarian investors an opportunity..

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...