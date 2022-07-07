Highlights include industry recognition, new offices, enhanced products, increased U.S. demand; addition of top talent continues with new Channel Chief

Redstor, the smart, cloud-first backup platform of choice for MSPs, today announced momentum continued to grow in Q2, spurred by widespread recognition of its technology, new veteran talent, increased U.S. demand, product enhancements and two new offices. This follows a Q1 that saw significant developments across key areas, including an investment from Bregal Milestone, the leading European technology growth capital firm, a number of highly coveted industry honors and global sales increases.

"We have the right technology, the right people and the right platform to continue our strong momentum. We built a foundation to take us to our goals and now we're accelerating," said Redstor CEO, Paul Evans. "Even so, of all the Q2 developments, most gratifying to me was the number of users that shared reviews of Redstor online, ranking our product first in areas like product ease of use, support and overall business experience. These are people in the thick of the managed services battle, and that they consider our platform their go-to tool is tremendously validating."

Purpose-built for MSPs and designed for multi-tenancy, Redstor streamlines IT workloads by centralizing the backup and management of data on infrastructure, cloud-native environments and a wide array of SaaS platforms. Management of all customers and their data can be handled entirely through a single app (RedApp), so MSPs can quickly and easily implement policies to fortify security and lessen the impact of data breaches.

Attracting talent

Redstor continued to attract and add top veteran talent in Q2. Of particular note is Mike Hanauer as chief revenue officer (CRO), tasked with spearheading global sales expansion. Previously, Hanauer served as CRO for SKOUT Cybersecurity (acquired by Barracuda Networks), and prior to that, VP of U.S. Sales for Datto.

Further, Redstor is announcing today the addition of two more industry veterans. Named Channel Chief is Matt Scully, who held senior channel management posts at Mailprotector and Datto. Zoe Boreham, FCIPD, has also been named chief people officer. Boreham formerly led human resources initiatives for a number of technology companies, including FLEETCORE and De La Rue.

"Redstor sells exclusively via the channel and enjoys a strong reputation; they offer MSPs incredible levels of service and support and their platform makes life easier," noted Scully. "This is where savvy MSPs want to be. And with a commitment to U.S. expansion, and soon-to-be unveiled partner program that'll turn heads, it's where I want to be, too."

Recognition builds

Redstor received a number of industry honors throughout Q2. This included winning "Connected Technologies Vendor of the Year" at the IT Europa Channel Awards, as well as "Hosted Cloud Vendor of the Year" in the 2022 Technology Reseller Awards.

Redstor users weighed in with recognition of their own. Within G2's peer-to-peer reviews and rankings, Redstor dominated backup and disaster recovery, gaining the highest satisfaction rating in the following categories: backup, online backup, DR and DRaaS. With the IT and services industry most heavily represented, MSP pros clearly regard Redstor as the frontrunner, besting competitors in areas from product simplicity and setup to support quality and ease of doing business, winning 39 badges in G2's Summer 2022 report.

Expansion abounds

Redstor experienced growth throughout global markets during the period, prompting additional offices to be opened in Birmingham (UK) and Cape Town (SA). Product capabilities were also expanded, a highlight being enhanced user access management as well as data tagging capabilities, enabling MSPs to implement zero-trust policies, better protect customer data and help identify and classify specific file types.

While sales expanded overall, demand in the U.S. grew at an unprecedented pace. Interest from new partners produced more than a 300% increase in sales over the same period last year, with a number of large, highly recognizable companies planning to make the move to Redstor in the months ahead.

