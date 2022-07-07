New research by scientists at Amazentis and Scripps Research indicates Urolithin A shows promise for improving mobility with beneficial effects on structural damage in joints, published in Aging Cell

Tests in cells from healthy donors and from osteoarthritis (OA) human patients, and in the joints of OA mice, show improvements associated with increased mitochondrial health

Amazentis, a spin-off of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL) pioneering scientific breakthroughs in cellular health and nutrition, announced today that the peer-reviewed journal Aging Cell published new pre-clinical results showing the joint health benefits of gut microbiome postbiotic Urolithin A (UA). This is the first time a compound has been shown to improve mitochondrial health in an experimental model of osteoarthritis (OA).

This study showed that treatment with Amazentis' proprietary Urolithin A, Mitopure, significantly improved mitochondrial health in human cartilage cells taken from both healthy and OA knee joints. And it showed that supplementation with Mitopure for eight weeks protected against osteoarthritis disease progression in an experimental model.

These findings highlight Mitopure's benefits for joint and mitochondrial health. Mitopure works by supporting the cells' ability to renew their powerplants, the mitochondria, during the aging process. This change is associated with age-related problems in various tissues, including osteoarthritis.

Previous research has shown Mitopure can improve mitochondrial health and muscle function in both older and middle-aged human populations. This new paper extends these benefits to cells in key joints such as the knee. Osteoarthritis is the most common age-related joint disorder, characterized by degradation of cartilage and other tissues, severe pain, and impaired mobility.

"There are currently no effective solutions to treat osteoarthritis, a condition that is painful and limits the mobility of hundreds of millions of older people around the world. We tested Urolithin A in preclinical models of osteoarthritis and showed it has potential to both reduce inflammation and improve mitochondrial health, suggesting it may be a promising solution to support joint health and quality of life during aging," says Martin Lotz MD, lead author on the paper and Professor of Molecular Medicine at Scripps Research in California, USA.

"This study is important and exciting as it shows, for the first time, that Urolithin A can increase mitochondrial health in living joint tissue," says Davide D'Amico, first author on the paper and R&D Group Leader with Amazentis. "It highlights the important role of mitophagy in maintaining healthy functioning joints throughout life."

In this study, Mitopure showed two key beneficial effects on cartilage cells from both healthy donors and OA patients:

It significantly induced the recycling of aged and damaged mitochondria (mitophagy), assessed by imaging and molecular biology assays.

It significantly increased the activity of mitochondria, measured as mitochondrial respiration, i.e. the ability of these organelles to consume oxygen and produce energy for our cells.

The second part of the study focused on the effect of supplementing Mitopure for 2 months on an experimental pre-clinical model of osteoarthritis. This model mimics the same symptoms experienced by people suffering from osteoarthritis, i.e. progressive cartilage damage, increased pain and inflammation.

Analysis of knee joint sections by a pathologist indicated that supplementation with Mitopure decreased joint tissue degradation.

Mitopure supplementation also reduced OA associated leg pain and exerted a mild anti-inflammatory effect on the disease model.

Finally, better joint heath after Mitopure administration was associated with significantly enhanced mitochondrial health, including higher rates of removing worn out mitochondria (mitophagy) and increased regeneration of new, functional mitochondria.

"It was great to collaborate with Scripps Research to expand the body of evidence on the health applications of Urolithin A into joint health. It's exciting to see a compound and mechanism of action that is benefiting both muscle and joints. We remain committed to delivering products that are clinically proven to have a meaningful impact on people's health" says Chris Rinsch, CEO and co-founder of Amazentis.

The new results are significant because they add to growing evidence of the benefits of Mitopure on age-related conditions. Recent studies showed that Mitopure can improve mitochondrial health and counteract age-related muscle function decline in both healthy elderly and middle-aged overweight subjects. Together, the latest research supports a combined beneficial action of Urolithin A in both muscle and joints.

Doi: 10.1111/acel.13662

About Amazentis

Amazentis is an innovative life sciences company employing today's leading research and clinical science to develop the next generation of products targeting mitochondrial health for advanced nutrition. Amazentis has previously published its research on Mitopure Urolithin A in top peer reviewed scientific journals including Nature Medicine (doi:10.1038/nm.4132), Nature Metabolism (doi: 10.1038/s42255-019-0073-4), JAMA Network Open (doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.44279), Cell Reports Medicine(Doi: 10.1016/j.xcrm.2022.100633) and European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (https://doi.org/10.1038/s41430-021-00950-1). The company has a global strategic partnership with Nestlé Health Science to expand the health applications of Mitopure linked to mitochondrial and cellular health. For more information on Amazentis, please visit www.amazentis.com.

About Mitopure

Mitopure is a highly pure form of Urolithin A; a bioactive dietary metabolite that is produced by gut bacteria after eating certain foods, such as the pomegranate, though it is difficult for most people to get enough of this specialized nutrient from food alone. Mitopure has been shown to improve mitochondrial function by stimulating mitophagy, a process by which aging and damaged mitochondria are cleared from the cell, making way for healthy mitochondria to grow. Mitopure has been favorably reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and deemed safe following a GRAS (generally recognized as safe) filing. Mitopure has been extensively evaluated pre-clinically and clinically to support its use in humans for nutritional supplementation. For more information, please visit www.mitopure.com.

About Timeline

Timeline is brought to you by the inventors of Mitopure. This novel, science-first nutrition brand was developed by Amazentis on the belief that uncompromising research can unlock a new class of clinically validated nutritional products to optimize cellular health. For more information, please visit www.timelinenutrition.com.

