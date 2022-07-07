3Shape A/S confirmed today that it recently filed a complaint against Medit, asserting that Medit intraoral scanner systems infringe 3Shape patents related to wireless scanning, scanning software and tooth color shade measurement.

3Shape filed the complaint in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas. The complaint seeks monetary damages as well as injunctive relief.

Regarding the infringement complaint, Thomas Kirkbak, Director, Litigation Compliance at 3Shape said, "The innovation and scanner technology in 3Shape TRIOS are unique and fundamental to why we are the choice of doctors. 3Shape TRIOS has received the Best of Class award for intraoral scanners an unprecedented ten years in a row. We simply cannot allow other companies to copy our hard-earned technology and infringe on our patents."

3Shape asserts that certain Medit intraoral scanner systems, including the i500, i600, i700 and i700 Wireless, infringe a number of 3Shape patents and, that the i700 Wireless scanner system infringes a 3Shape patent covering wireless scanning technology.

The patents named in the Complaint are 3Shape U.S. Patent No. 9,629,551; U.S. Patent No. 10,064,553, U.S. Patent No. 10,695,151 and U.S. Patent No. 11,076,146.

