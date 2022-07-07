Star8 Corp.: Star8 Corporation Announces Change to Board of Directors: Sean Kelly Steps Down

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2022 / Star8 Corporation (OTC:STRH), announced today a change to its Board of Directors - Sean Kelly has resigned from his position, as part of the previously announced buy-back of Rari Nutrition, Vibe Holdings (Media Hawk) and Palm Nutrition. This change is effective immediately.

"Sean has been an asset to the team. We appreciate his dedication and hard work," said Mario Diez, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Star8 Corporation. "With our company shifting its focus to the NFT market, that niche expertise must be reflected in our Board of Directors and their backgrounds."

A replacement for Mr. Kelly's position on the Board of Directors has not been announced. To learn more about Star8 Corporation and its portfolio of subsidiary companies, please visit Star8Corp.com.

About Billionaire Brands Inc.

Star8 Corporation (OTCPK:STRH) - a publicly traded holding company with expertise in technology, NFT experience, and eCommerce driven solutions. Additionally, Billionaire Brands Inc. provides sustainable marketing, technology, sales and distribution consulting for clients. To learn more about star8 Corp. please visit Star8Corp.com.

