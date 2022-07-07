Willemstad, Curacao--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2022) - In what seems like a perfect symbiotic partnership, Betswap.gg and Oly Sport are teaming up to bring the first horse-racing NFT game to the BSGG platform. Leveraging the ever-growing popularity of interactive NFT gaming and Betswap's growing reputation as the leading decentralized betting platform in the Web 3 space, a unique partnership between the two companies makes a lot of sense. Through this association, Betswap, using Oly Sport's API data integration, users will be able to watch races in real time and make bets with Betswap's native $BSGG token, without even having to own a horse in the Oly Sport metaverse.

Betswap is the world's first multi-chain decentralized betting platform built as the only true challenger to the world's centralized betting exchanges. Built by, and for online betting enthusiasts, Betswap ensures anonymity and security of the users, allowing them to enjoy the thrill of online sports betting, without compromising on transparency. Betswap will use Oly Sport race data, live race streams, and race results to offer Betswap customers unparalleled horse racing action.

"This collaboration will address the unmet need for accessibility in the world of sports betting, especially when it comes to NFT horse racing. We are now able to reach more users worldwide who are horse racing enthusiasts with the support, technology, and community from Oly Sport." - Mavic, CEO of Betswap.

Oly Sport has been recognized as one of the world's leading horse racing metaverse games. Using NFT's where horses exist as virtual assets with real bloodlines and lives of their own, players are rewarded virtual land and real land in-game as rewards. Oly Sport launched their Mainnet at the end of March 2022 and have already hosted over 3,880 races to date. They are currently running weekly tournaments with prizes up to $1000/week and will be hosting a major tournament for the month of July 2022.

Both projects have been successfully implementing their development roadmaps and have received considerable public attention despite the recent crypto market downtrend.

The platform is set to officially launch in only a few weeks, so stay tuned!

