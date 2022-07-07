Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Zerify, formerly StrikeForce Technologies, (OTCQB: SFOR) ("the Company"), a company that helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. CEO of the Company, Mark Kay, joined Stock Day host Sever Copley.

"Could you tell us what prompted you to rename your company and products?", asked Copley. "We worked on this for over five months and discussed over 1,600 names," shared Kay. "We wanted a name that would be a single syllable, and 'Zerify' came across very well," he said. "We feel like we have a great name and now we are moving forward as best we can," said Kay, adding that despite the name change, the stock symbol, SFOR, will remain the same for now waiting for FINRA to implement the name.

"Could you please tell us more about PushForce and the implication of this first API?", asked Copley. "PushForce is a company we have worked with for years," said Kay. "We sold the API to them over a year ago," he added. "We finally finished the API in January, and they finished testing it recently," explained Kay, before elaborating on PushForce and its effectiveness in the retail sector.

"PushForce can utilize Zerfiy Meet, formerly SafeVchat, within the application and it is still very secure," continued Kay. "It works very well, and it will be a rollout that will take a long time," he said. "They eventually will get to their top clients, which are very big players in the marketplace," said Kay. "We will start getting revenues from it, and we feel very good about the capability of it."

Copley then commented on the Company's recent HIPAA compliant status, and asked about the Company's future moving forward. "We are extremely excited," said Kay. "We are building a brand new website to replace our current site, and our product names are changing to incorporate the new name," he shared. "Our products all revolve around video collaboration, because the future of the world is video collaboration."

To close the interview, Kay elaborated on the Company's growth as they continue to move forward as Zerify, Inc. and their secure video conferencing technologies. He also encouraged listeners to keep up-to-date on the Company's upcoming and current projects.

Mr. Kay also added that they have no plans for a Reg A or a reverse split.

To hear Mark Kay's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8116534-zerify-formerly-strikeforce-technologies-discusses-recent-name-change-and-new-growth-strategy-w

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Zerify

Zerify, formerly StrikeForce Technologies, helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, "out-of-band" authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify (OTCQB: SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the Company's pending patent applications, COVID-19, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

Zerify Contacts:

Mark Kay, CEO

marklkay@zerify.com

(732) 661-9641

George Waller, EVP

gwaller@zerify.com

(732) 661-9641

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130237