Internal audit teams can now connect AuditBoard to Fastpath to further enable automated testing and continuous monitoring.

AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and compliance management, and Fastpath, a leading provider in access management and information security software, today announced a partnership that sees the integration of Fastpath Assure with AuditBoard Automation Analytics. This powerful new combination for internal audit and SOX teams leverages best-in-class applications to automate processes and streamline control testing and monitoring. The integration enables teams to standardize control libraries and leverage Fastpath directly from within AuditBoard's award-winning platform, helping them to increase the efficiency of their SOX and internal audit programs.

Fastpath provides analysis of access risk across a company's sensitive business applications such as enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management solutions, and creates auditable reports of access reviews and separation of duties risk. Fastpath Assure integrates with AuditBoard to synchronize control listings across internal audit workspaces, making mitigation assignments accurate and efficient. Teams can now import access risk analysis and findings from Fastpath, increasing the speed, accuracy, and effectiveness of internal audit programs within AuditBoard.

Despite the need for audit programs to be flexible and scalable to navigate today's dynamic risk landscape, most audit management solutions take a proprietary approach and make it difficult to take advantage of more powerful, modern automation tools. AuditBoard's unique, best-in-class ecosystem approach to automation and analytics enables teams to leverage existing investments in critical leading solutions like Fastpath to streamline testing procedures with automated user access reviews and continuously analyze access risk across the enterprise.

"We're pleased to provide our customers direct access to Fastpath from within AuditBoard's connected risk platform," said Kevin Jhangiani, Chief Technology Officer at AuditBoard. "This best-of-breed integration will help internal audit teams assess, monitor, and stay ahead of today's fast-moving risks."

"Fastpath is excited to be partnering with AuditBoard to provide an integrated controls management, monitoring, and testing solution," said Mike Cassady, Chief Technology Officer at Fastpath. "With this connected solution, access controls monitoring and process controls are aligned, providing a more efficient and streamlined process."

The rollout of this integration with Fastpath comes as AuditBoard continues to experience significant market accolades amidst rapid growth. The company was recognized as the top-rated audit management and GRC solution in G2's Summer Grid Reports, its connected audit, risk, and compliance solution is top-rated by customers on Gartner Peer Insights, and AuditBoard's platform was just recognized by the International Cloud Awards as Best SaaS for the Enterprise. In addition, over 1,400 organizations now leverage the power of AuditBoard's platform to elevate their risk teams, including 6 of the Fortune 10 and more than 30% of the Fortune 500.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and compliance management. More than 30% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the third year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com.

About Fastpath

Since 2004, Fastpath has been a global leader in application governance, risk and compliance, enabling organizations to manage and automate the processes around access control and data access risk, quickly and efficiently. In a world full of complexity, Fastpath simplifies audit and compliance activities by helping to swiftly identify, quantify and manage key risks within all major ERP, CRM and HRM systems. Fastpath empowers businesses to seamlessly orchestrate their security, compliance and risk management across multi-site, multi-application environments, helping them make strategic business decisions confidently, knowing their organization is secure and compliant. Learn more at www.gofastpath.com

