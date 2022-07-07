Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Unfassbarer Durchbruch! Nach LPD-Epilepsiebehandlung 10 Wochen anfallsfrei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CVKF ISIN: SE0002095604 Ticker-Symbol: A4W 
Frankfurt
07.07.22
08:13 Uhr
3,900 Euro
+0,060
+1,56 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARISE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARISE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9604,03515:43
3,9754,01515:42
GlobeNewswire
07.07.2022 | 15:29
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by Arise AB is admitted to trading on STO Sustainable Bonds (294/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by Arise AB to
trading with effect from 2022-07-08. Last day of trading is set to 2026-05-08.
The instrument will be admitted to trading on STO Sustainable Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1078285
ARISE AB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.