Humlebæk, Denmark--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2022) - Denmark-based online personal design service and outdoor space designer firm, Adiso announces the launch of its new initiative 'naturing,' an exclusive and expert health design method of helping people create green spaces that strengthen and provide mental superpowers. The idea behind the project is to enable people to create green spaces to nurture mental well-being. The techniques include designing, inspiring, and interacting to develop various services and products personalized to people's needs.

The methods used by Adiso focus on providing people with easily adaptable design ideas and mental health strengthening principles from its 'health design' that can be implemented in their own green outdoor space with a focus on mental well-being. Adiso adheres to WHO's revelation that mental health is the most growing, costly, and threatening problem in the Western world after COVID-19 by prioritizing mental health and well-being in its 'naturing' health design method. Its mission is also inspired by the research findings that reveal that access to green spaces up close strengthens individuals and heals both physically and mentally.

"In everything we do, we challenge the daily undermining of human resources. We believe in building inner strength to unlock more human potential than ever before. Today, the evidence - that nature heals people - is so clear that it is no longer up for discussion. Instead, we experience how nature loosens up for both our and others' creativity and potential," says Ida Brinck-Lund, Founder of Adiso.

Adiso inspires people to create their dream space using thriving environments with its expert heath design method, naturing, through transformational strength of nature and personalized, curative tech. It also focuses on sustainability in its designs, plants, and outdoor spaces. Its services include designing, handpicking, and delivering products, services, and experiences, both digital and physical, straight to the clients' doorsteps.

Adiso is an online personal design service. It launched 'naturing' as its exclusive method for designing outdoor spaces that strengthen and provide mental superpowers. Adiso makes it easy for people to choose and buy combinations of top-quality plants and products for their green spaces that match their individual needs for mental superpowers. Adiso makes it easy to create green spaces that strengthen and make people feel good - in the garden, the typical yard, the workplace, or the urban area. In June, Adiso entered a partnership with Europe's Largest cross-border shipping company and a cutting-edge e-commerce and marketing firm in order to be able to expand its services across the European continent.

