EU development body Edfi Electrifi and impact investor Oikocredit will each take a $4 million stake in Canadian off-grid home panel business Solar Panda.An $8 million investment by two European entities is set to offer solar electricity to more than 100,000 households in northern and north eastern Kenya. EU development finance institution (Edfi) Electrifi this week announced it had invested $4 million in shares in Canadian pay-as-you-go home solar company Solar Panda. The EU body revealed Dutch impact investor Oikocredit had invested the same sum in the company, which has already supplied more ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...