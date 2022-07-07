The "Europe Machine Vision Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the machine vision market in Europe estimates that the industry would grow in terms of revenue, with a CAGR of 6.71% over the forecast period 2022-2028. France, Spain, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Russia, and Rest of Europe together form the market in this region.

Italy's automotive industry is its largest deployer of industrial automation solutions. It contributes largely to the manufacturing sector, which constitutes nearly 4.4% of the nation's GDP. The garment industry in Italy, which has traditionally been labor-intensive, is now adopting smart factory solutions to decrease labor costs and raise profit margins. The growth of the automotive and textile manufacturing sectors in the country is expected to lead to the growth of the machine vision market in the forthcoming period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Europe Machine Vision Market Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on the Machine Vision Industry

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Integration of Machine Vision With Cloud Technology

2.2.2. 3D Measurement is the Fastest Evolving Type

2.2.3. Growing Interest for Automation in Industrial Applications

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.4. Key Impact Analysis

2.4.1. Accuracy

2.4.2. Cost-Effectiveness

2.4.3. Flexibility

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Key Market Strategies

2.6.1. Acquisitions

2.6.2. Product Developments

2.6.3. Investments Expansions

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Increased Need for Smart Factories

2.7.2. Widening Applications of MV Systems

2.7.3. Rising Need for Proper Defect Detection

2.7.4. Growing Trend of Miniaturized Products

2.8. Market Challenges

2.8.1. Lack of Expertise

2.8.2. Unawareness About the Benefits of MV Systems

2.8.3. Complications in Implementation of MV Systems

2.8.4. Lack of Standardization

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Constant Developments in CMOS Image Sensors

2.9.2. Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

3. Europe Machine Vision Market Outlook by Type

3.1. 1D Machine Vision

3.2. 2D Machine Vision

3.3. 3D Machine Vision

4. Europe Machine Vision Market Outlook by Components

4.1. Hardware

4.1.1. ASMV

4.1.2. Cameras

4.1.3. Sensors

4.1.4. Illuminations

4.1.5. Processors

4.1.6. Other Hardware Components

4.2. Software

5. Europe Machine Vision Market Outlook by Application

5.1. Inspection

5.2. Gauging

5.3. Guidance

5.4. Identification

5.5. Other Applications

6. Europe Machine Vision Market Outlook by Verticals

6.1. Automotive

6.2. Electronics Semiconductors

6.3. Healthcare

6.4. Food Packaging

6.5. Other Verticals

7. Europe Machine Vision Market Country Outlook

7.1. United Kingdom

7.2. Germany

7.3. France

7.4. Spain

7.5. Italy

7.6. Russia

7.7. Rest of Europe

Companies Mentioned

Cognex Corporation

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Basler AG

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Baumer Electric AG

Datalogic Spa

Uss Vision

Keyence Corporation

Flir Systems Incorporated

Jai As

Perceptron Incorporated

Optotune AG

Isra Vision AG

Omron Corporation

National Instruments Corporation

