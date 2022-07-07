Technological superiority over other lithography techniques and requirement for size contraction in electronic devices drive the growth of the global extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) systems market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market By Equipment (Light Source, Mirrors, Mask, Others), Light Source (Laser Produced Plasmas (LPP), Vacuum Sparks, Gas Discharges): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) systems industry generated $8.0 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $77.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 25.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Technological superiority over other lithography techniques and requirement for size contraction in electronic devices drive the growth of the global extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) systems market. However, complexities in developing proper photoresists and challenges in making the perfect mask restrict the market growth. Moreover, rise in the sale of microelectronics devices presents new opportunities in the coming years.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the growth of the extreme ultraviolet lithography systems market in 2020, owing to a significant impact on prime players operating in the supply chain.

However, the rise in demand for internet of things solutions across prime sectors is one of the major factors that propel the market growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The laser produced plasmas (LPP) segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on flavor, the laser produced plasmas (LPP) segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global yogurt market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. These are utilized as driving systems for laser-produced plasma, which efficiently convert the 1064-nm laser output to extreme ultraviolet (EUV) light at 13.5 nm for microlithography systems. This, in turn, leads to the largest segment of the market. However, the vacuum spark segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 26.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to its design for precise optical placement of the spark and compatibility with clean ultrahigh vacuum systems.

The light source segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on equipment, the light source segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Atomic spectroscopy researchers around the world are endeavoring to develop and utilize even shorter wavelength light sources for future lithography, which is significantly boosting the growth of laser sources. The other segments discussed in the report are masks and mirrors.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2021, accounting for more than half of the global yogurt market, owing to surge in investment by prime players in microelectronics devices. However, the Europe region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 27.7% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to rise in awareness of artificial intelligence and IoT technology.

Leading Market Players

ASML

Canon

Nikon

