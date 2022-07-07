RocketMill Ltd: RocketMill opens in London in response to accelerating client demand

LONDON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RocketMill, the UK's largest employee-owned agency, is expanding its operations in the UK with the launch of an office in London. The Brighton based agency is making the investment into a second office due to organic growth, access to diverse talent and to forge even closer ties with key partners such as Google.

The geographic expansion is the first in a series of planned office launches across the UK and is essential if the agency is to continue its organic 35% compound annual growth rate over the past five years.

In London, RocketMill will be led by managing partner and board director, Marc Young. Marc joined RocketMill six years ago following 20 years in the media industry in roles including Head of Investment at Dennis Publishing and Ad Director of The Week. During his time at RocketMill, Marc has seen the business grow from 35 employees to now over 150, with recent wins for the agency including Entain, The Telegraph and McCarthy Stone.

Young commented: "Our heritage in digital coupled with our creative capability is proving a key combination for brands looking to make their media investment work harder in an increasingly tough economic climate. I'm looking forward to capitalising on a London launch by introducing new clients and colleagues to our agency over the coming months and years."

The new office will provide the full range of RocketMill's Total Performance offering including analytics, strategy, media, SEO, creative, UX and CRO.

Tom Byrne, CEO of RocketMill, said: "Launching our hub in London is an exciting development in our growth. This new location provides us the opportunity to grow our existing talent and further diversify our team whilst partnering more closely with our clients to drive innovation."

About RocketMill

RocketMill is proud to be an independent full-service digital marketing agency that puts its

people first. As the UK's largest employee-owned agency, their people first business model

and marketing approach ensures both employees and clients are valued and celebrated.

Placing first on Best Companies Best Agencies to Work For in Q2 2022, the company has

been recognised as one of Campaign's 50 Best Places to Work, and was listed third in The

Drum's Top 100 Independent Agencies Census.

Their Total Performance offering unites paid media, SEO, UX, analytics and CRO with creative to

offer clients full funnel service, with performance at the core. For more information, contact

RocketMill at +44(0)1273 916 600 or visit www.rocketmill.co.uk/.