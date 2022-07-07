Cinedigm Corp.: Matchpoint Blueprint 2.0 to Power Cinedigm's OTT App Portfolio and Enable Content Partners to Easily Launch New Channels

Cinedigm to Enhance the Streaming Experience for Fans with New Tech using AI and Machine Learning

Newest Streaming Service, Cineverse, to Bring Cinedigm Family of Linear Channels Under One Roof Alongside 15,000-Plus VOD Titles

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2022 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), a premier streaming company dedicated to serving enthusiast fan bases, today announced its plans to roll out a major update of their Matchpoint Platform Suite that will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to improve the streaming experience.

Cinedigm is committed to investing in, expanding and refining its Matchpoint Platform - the underlying technology used to power its entire digital & OTT business as well as third-party streaming channels operated by Cinedigm. This industry-leading platform also enables Cinedigm's partners to launch their own direct-to-consumer streaming services. This summer, the Company will roll out an enhanced Matchpoint Blueprint 2.0, which offers a robust and cost-efficient application framework to launch advanced full-featured video streaming apps across every major platform, with built-in support for various business models.

The first streaming service to be powered by Matchpoint Blueprint 2.0 will be Cineverse - the Company's all-in-one flagship streaming channel as well as the newest addition to its growing portfolio of streaming services, showcasing its massive 46,000 title film & television episode catalog as well as more than two dozen owned & operated streaming brands. Officially launching in late August, Cineverse will initially be a one-stop AVOD service that features a broad lineup of more than 15 free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels - both company-owned and from third-party partners - with the best films and series curated from the entire Cinedigm universe available for free on an ad supported basis. The service will include the entire VOD content catalog and selection of FAST channels spanning various genres that are currently part of Cinehouse, a streaming service acquired with Digital Media Rights (DMR) earlier this year.

Some key highlights of the forthcoming Cineverse include:

Cineverse will initially launch on iOS , Android , Roku , Samsung and desktop web, with plans to be released on Amazon Fire TV , Apple TV , LG, webOS and HTML-5 by the end of year

Cineverse will feature new major Hollywood releases available on a transactional (TVOD) rental basis, details to be announced

will include a channel lineup of over a dozen FAST linear channels with integrated electronic program guide (EPG), offering the ability to browse the catalog on a channel basis Through a partnership with audience engagement platform LiveLike, Cineverse will include elements of gamification such as the ability for viewers to earn loyalty points that will be redeemable for digital prizes and exclusive NFTs

Additionally, Cinedigm's tightly integrated content delivery platform, Matchpoint Dispatch - also part of the Matchpoint Platform - will enable Cineverse to easily launch with more than 15,000 feature films & television shows spanning all the Company's channels with thousands of additional titles to follow. Given Cinedigm's massive content library, Matchpoint Dispatch's advanced level of automation, in conjunction with the innovative use of AI/ML, streamlines what has historically been very time-consuming, repetitive content preparation and delivery tasks. Additionally, AI/ML are being specifically used for frame-accurate automated ad break creation, audiovisual content compliance, speech-to-text conversions, video quality control, user-specific content recommendations, genre-based previews & trailer creation and much more.

"Our incredible engineering team in India has been working hard to maintain Matchpoint's position as an industry-leading solution for building a streaming video service - one that can deliver content at scale to more than 75 different digital platforms in a fully automated manner - as well as distribute third-party content at half the cost of leading competitors," said Tony Huidor, Chief Technology & Product Officer at Cinedigm. "We are pleased with the achievements that have been made to-date and look forward to showing how our technology, along with some new innovative features, will enhance the user experience for all of our channels - starting with our forthcoming service, Cineverse."

About Cineverse

Cineverse is your ticket to a world of entertainment delights, thrilling filmmaker discoveries, and more. In a world where algorithms steer viewers towards the predictable, Cineverse will buck that trend with a focus not only on passionate curation but also by leveraging Cinedigm's Matchpoint technology to provide content recommendations based on real-time feedback from viewers. From artfully entertaining American indies to the boldest in global film and television, emerging voices, and non-fiction storytelling, Cineverse's library of world-class, on-demand content, and lineup of free linear channels, will reward the curious and adventurous.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com.

