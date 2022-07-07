GAVS Technologies: NASSCOM Healthcare Innovators Meet organized in association with GS Lab | GAVS

CHENNAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2022 / The Innovators Meet held at GS Lab | GAVS' Chennai premises was attended by 50+ innovators, industry leaders, investors to stimulate technology-driven innovation in AI and IoT, and co-creation opportunities.

18 innovators presented their ideas and products that ranged from AI for pre-emptive care monitoring to interventions, AI for supply chain logistics, robots for seamless care delivery, AR/VR for surgeries, AI for mental health interventions, etc.

Mr. Chandra Mouli, ex-CIO Sankara Nethralaya, delivered a speech on the industry perspective on trends and innovation drivers and needs. He shared, "Data and AI is becoming an integral part of our journey. With the help of AI, we are now democratizing screening and more verticals are getting into it. The quantum change that is taking place in the industry is that we are empowering consumers with data."

Prof. Nandan Sudarsanam, Associate Professor and Core Member of the Robert Bosch Center for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI), IIT Madras, discussed a few healthcare use cases that is being worked on by GAVS along with IIT-M. He said, "We have been working on some very interesting problems at the intersection of healthcare and data science…I see this field has been obsessed with setting up these data pipelines, before we can get into doing the analytics. So, one of the major success stories that GAVS has had with IIT-M is in laying these data pipelines in the form of taking text and codifying it in some structured format…which can subsequently be used for analytics."

The pandemic has given an impetus to the adoption of digital technologies in the healthcare sector. Emerging technologies are aiding innovation in this sector to deliver superior care for all at lower costs.

GS Lab | GAVS' partnership with NASSCOM (National Association of Software and Service Companies) CoE - IoT & AI will provide a platform for intelligence-sharing, technology collaboration and incubation to advance the adoption/implementation of cutting-edge technology in the healthcare industry in India.

