Kaufman & Broad SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Kaufman & Broad SA

Press release

Paris, July 7th, 2022

Half-year liquidity contract statement for kaufman & broad SA

In accordance with the liquidity contract signed by Kaufman & Broad SA with the bank Rothschild Martin Maurel, on June 30th, 2022, the liquidity account held the following assets:

-- Securities: 20,265

-- Cash: EUR 894,100.00

Number of transactions executed over the semester on purchase: 2,125

Number of transactions executed over the semester for sale: 1,833

Volume traded over the semester on purchase: 135,528 - EUR4,117,328.08

Volume traded over the semester for sale: 119,263 - EUR 3,640,274.69

Reminding liquidity contract on December 31st, 2021, the liquidity account held the following assets:

-- Securities: 4,000

-- Cash: EUR1,371,153.00

This press release is available on the www.kaufmanbroad.fr

Contacts

Press Relations Primatice: Kaufman & Broad: Thomas DE CLIMENS: thomasdeclimens@primatice.com / +33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 Chief Financial Officer Armand RIGAUDY: Bruno Coche armandrigaudy@primatice.com / +33 (0)7 88 96 41 84 +33 (0)1 41 43 44 73 Kaufman & Broad: Infos-invest@ketb.com Emmeline Cacitti +33 (0)6 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

This press release is prepared in accordance with Articles 212-4, 5° and 212-5, 6° of the General Regulation of the AMF and the Article 19 of AMF Official Line DOC-2016-14.

