The magazine offers a unique perspective intersection between wine and history

Willamette Valley, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2022) - This Day in Wine History is launching the first online magazine for wine and history lovers alike. The new online magazine offers curated articles, product reviews, and fascinating intersections between wine and its strange history. The platform will be the first of its kind to feature articles written on specific calendar dates that expound on historical events, people, and places that hold special connections to wine and wine history. Each article's blend of wine, history, and culture will contribute to forming new community of wine enthusiasts.

Founder of the magazine, Ken Wytsma, stated that, "Wine has a rich history that we want to share with as many people as possible. Drinking wine is like consuming history. They say you can talk about any civilization with reference to wine, grain, or goats." In addition to these historical wine-themed articles, This Day in Wine History will also offer its community of readers exclusive access to subscription-based wine services along with online merchandise, wine referral programs, educational courses, and wine-themed history books such as This Day in Colonial Wine History and This Day in French Wine History.

Wytsma is passionate about educating people on wine culture and history. The publication covers wine history, with articles broken down based on days to easily find information on what happened on a specific day in history. The articles are well researched and there is an in-depth section covering longer essays for a deeper dive into wine history and its turning points.

Wine lovers can explore the origins of various grape varieties to how wine is made today. The content includes wine varieties and regions, country profiles, and food, and wine. The website also includes profiles of different countries, with information on their wine culture and history. Readers can learn about food and wine pairings, as well as tips on how to taste wine like a pro.

About Ken Wytsma

Award-winning author and theologian, Ken Wytsma is a man of many talents and interests. He has lived overseas and developed a love of history from an early age. After studying philosophy and religion in graduate school, he started several projects in justice and spirituality- including teaching graduate courses on the history of human rights, philosophy, and creativity at various colleges and universities around the world. Wytsma also founded The Justice Conference, which has spread to 11 countries worldwide. He is the author of five books, one of which was named to the top-five religion books of the year by Publisher's Weekly.

In addition to his work in justice, Wytsma's love for history has led him into the field of wine education, where he lectures extensively on wine topics throughout North America. As a Pinot Noir enthusiast, he has long been drawn to the Oregon wine country. He now lives in the Willamette Valley and is proud to say his whole family is involved in the wine business. His passions for history, education, and wine have now come together in Wine History Tours and This Day in Wine History.

To connect with Ken, visit his personal site at kenwytsma.com.

For more information about This Day in Wine History and to subscribe, visit thisdayinwinehistory.com.

