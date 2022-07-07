DJ Seal Advisors: 4GLOBAL (4GBL.L) Initiation of Coverage

Thursday 7th July 2022

4GLOBAL Plc ("4GLOBAL")

Initiation of Coverage

SEAL Advisors working in partnership with Oberon Capital is pleased to announce the publication of an Initiation of Coverage note on the sports and leisure data, software and consulting company 4GLOBAL (4GBL.L).

The report is available HERE.

The report has been sponsored by 4GLOBAL and does not constitute independent investment research under FCA Handbook rules. No investment activity in 4GLOBAL's securities is being invited or induced by the publication of this report.

About SEAL Advisors

SEAL provides specialist research services for companies, investment institutions and the legal services industry. All of SEAL's research is bespoke and tailored to the individual needs of clients. SEAL produces macroeconomic, thematic and issuer-sponsored research. In addition, SEAL provides advice on all aspects of ESG.

For more information see: www.sealadvisors.com

Contact: research@sealadvisors.com

SEAL Advisors (a trading name of Scott Evans Associates Ltd) is an appointed representative of Messels Ltd which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

