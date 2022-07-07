DJ Superdry plc: Director Declaration

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or 'the Company')

07 July 2022 Director Declaration

Superdry announces that Georgina Harvey, Non-Executive Director of the Company and Capita plc, has been appointed Senior Independent Director of Capita plc with effect from 01 July 2022.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14.

